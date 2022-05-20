D. J. Humphries' Murdered-Out 2022 Caddy Escalade Sport Platinum Rides Aired on 26s

No matter how hard the ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Lambo Urus super-SUV try to emulate the perfect all-black atmosphere, nothing screams murdered-out Americana more than a fancy Caddy Escalade. Then, adding an NFL-level owner and some custom traits into the mix will only make it better.
The posh full-size SUV battle has never been more enticing than today and new entrants – such as the 2022 Range Rover or the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue – will only make it feistier. But for some, tradition – even if we are dealing with a new-age one – is all that matters. That also appears to be the case with NFL Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Dierrias J. Humphries Jr. and his newest automotive acquisition.
The professional American footballer, father of two, and proud offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals (once declared the best lineman in high school football via the 2011 Anthony Muñoz Award) secured his latest ride through San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs. And they prepared for him a truly fashionable fifth-generation 2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum 4WD SUV.
That is a humongous, costly whip that even when it is not “fully loaded” still commends a $107,240 starting MSRP for the 6.2-liter V8 engine equipped with the ten-speed automatic transmission. But, then again, this is no stock Escalade either. Just take a look at the pics in the gallery and notice the full black attire that paves the way for a proper murdered-out look – even the interior leather and the wire-style aftermarket wheels are closely matched to the body color.
While there are not too many details in the description, we still found out the Escalade Sport Platinum will ride aired on those chunky 26-inch wheels that make the brake rotors and red-painted calipers feel puny indeed. Meanwhile, access to the interior will be eased by the powered steps and once in, the journey will be more than entertaining – and complete with back-seat TVs. Well, did anyone expect anything less?
