2024 Honda Prologue Teased, Features Cadillac Lyriq’s GM Ultium Vehicle Architecture

Honda sells a lot of cars each year, but in terms of electric vehicles, they’re behind the curve by a tremendous margin. That’s why the Japanese automaker has partnered with GM, which is much obliged to share the Cadillac Lyriq’s Ultium vehicle architecture with the Prologue.
The “adventure-ready Prologue electric SUV is coming in 2024” as per the attached release, which includes a teaser image of the Lyriq’s twin. “Our dealers are excited about the Prologue and the fact that it’s our first volume EV,” said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of automotive sales at American Honda Motor. The question is, when is Honda going to go its own way?
2026 is when the e:Architecture is projected to roll out, but Honda isn’t prepared to bid farewell to General Motors after that. Come 2027, the Japanese automaker intends to introduce a series of affordable EVs based on a vehicle architecture developed in collaboration with General Motors.
By 2040, the company founded by Japanese industrialist and engineer Soichiro Honda will be fully electric in North America. It’s also worth mentioning that Honda pulled out of the king of motorized sports with the aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Pretty ambitious plan, isn’t it?
Anyway, and anyhow, let’s turn our attention back to the Prologue. Not only does it feature a Cadillac Lyriq-like charging port door on the driver-side front fender, but pretty much everything screams Lyriq in this teaser pic.
Also twinned with the Blazer EV and Equinox EV from Chevrolet, the Lyriq is priced at $62,990 for the rear-wheel-drive powertrain that packs 340 horsepower and 326 pound-feet (440 Nm). The all-wheel-drive option is estimated to crank out closer to 500 horsepower, according to General Motors. As for driving range, the 100.4-kWh battery of the Lyriq RWD promises 312 miles (502 kilometers) on the EPA’s combined test cycle.
