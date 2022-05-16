2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Prototypes Caught Benchmarking Against Volkswagen ID.4

Twinned with the Chevrolet Equinox EV, the Blazer EV is due in 2023 as a 2024 model. Recently spied alongside the internal combustion-engined Blazer and the Volkswagen ID.4 compact utility vehicle, two Blazer EVs were caught donning Bridgestone Alenzas mounted on six-lug wheels.
Earlier prototypes were spied testing 275/45 by 21-inch snow tires from a different brand. The wheel arch moldings are obviously missing, and nearly all of the exterior lights are placeholders for the series-production units. One prototype boasts a sunroof, and both seem to be painted white.
Gifted with a shorter front overhang than the internal combustion sibling, the Blazer EV also flaunts a shark-fin aerial and liftgate-mounted rear spoilers. Most likely equipped with the base powertrain, given that the Blazer SS EV would have been pitted against the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and the likes, the prototypes in the test convoy feature a dual-screen arrangement.
The carparazzi got a solid peek at the dashboard, which features overlapping displays for the instrumentation and infotainment system. The Cadillac Lyriq, which is based on the same platform, features a similar layout. To be revealed later this year, the Blazer EV will go on sale in the spring of 2023, according to the biggest manufacturer of the Big Three in Detroit Motor City.
Considering its relation to the Lyriq, we can make a few estimated guesses about what the future holds for the Chevrolet-branded model. Rear-wheel drive is most likely standard, dual-motor AWD should add a few thousand bucks to the tally, and battery options shouldn’t exceed 100 kWh.
Cadillac says the Lyriq RWD is good for 312 miles (502 kilometers) of zero-emission range on the combined test cycle, but chances are the Blazer EV is lighter and will thus go farther on a full charge of the li-ion battery.
We also know the Cadillac Lyriq RWD produces 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. As for towing, the Lyriq AWD tops 3,500 pounds (1,587 kilograms) according to the crown jewel of GM.
