Chevrolet Teases the Equinox EV Once More, It's the LT Interior This Time

Chevrolet announced the Equinox EV back in January during CES 2022 as an affordable electric crossover with a price tag of $30,000. Since then, the electric version of Chevy’s bestseller has already inspired two teaser videos, the latest one depicting the high-tech interior.
Chevrolet should’ve been so far ahead of the pack in electric vehicles, having sold them for so many years. But if you look at the EV sales numbers in the last quarter, you’ll see that the main GM brand is almost non-existent. That’s because the Chevy Bolt EV/EUV had a hiccup, as GM would put it, and the production was halted to fix the explosive battery problem.
Even while Chevy’s EV program was dealt a heavy blow, GM pressed ahead with its improved Ultium EV platform and launched a host of EVs. The GMC Hummer can be considered a niche product at best, but it’s the more affordable Silverado EV and especially the Equinox EV that would allow GM to gain EV market share. The Equinox is right now the bestseller in General Motor’s yard, so it makes sense Chevrolet wants to start its EV mass production with the nameplate.
Besides its name, the Equinox EV does not share many things with its ICE brother, being built on the Ultium platform. The design is quite different too, both inside and out, and judging by the first CGIs that Chevrolet showed us, it appears to be smaller. With a targeted base price of $30,000, the Equinox EV would be even cheaper than the Bolt EV ($31,500). This is still up to debate since raw materials needed to build batteries have gone up in price significantly since January when it was announced.
Chevrolet has been generous in sharing images of the future EV, but reluctant to share technical details other than the fact that it’s being built on the Ultium platform. Since the first announcement, Chevy has followed up with a teaser video in March showing the LT trim’s exterior design, and a new one just recently showing the interior. There’s nothing that we didn’t see already, though, except perhaps minor details.
The latest video that Chevrolet has shared on its social media channels has a fine print warning us that what we are seeing are “simulated images” and that the actual production model “will vary.” Make of this what you will, but comparing the image in the video with the first interior images from January, we can only spot one difference.
The central display is now populated with headlight controls, so we guess the Equinox EV will have touch buttons to activate headlights instead of physical buttons. This is strange as the interface takes a cautious approach throughout, with physical buttons where it matters, the volume and temperature control knobs being prime examples.
Chevrolet aims to bring the Equinox EV to market in fall 2023 as a 2024 model, starting with the top RS trim. The cheaper LT will become available at a later time, hopefully not more than a year later.
