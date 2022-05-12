Well-Preserved 1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four Wants to Prove That Mileage Is Just a Number

To be fair, we’d say this creature’s styling has aged rather well over the years. What do you think?
Given the lack of any major imperfections on this 1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four, you might feel tempted to assume that its mileage must be pretty low. However, the bike’s analog odometer will have your presumption thrown straight out the window, as it displays a little under 34k miles (55,000 km).
The cockpit area is adorned with a selection of aftermarket accessories, such as a Givi wind deflector and an Emgo handlebar fitted on aluminum pullback risers. You will find Avon grips and Napoleon mirrors completing the modifications at the front, while a two-up Corbin saddle can be seen taking pride of place at the opposite end.
About a month ago, Honda’s fiend saw its three-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in a modern pair of Metzeler Roadtec tires. Drawing power from a liquid-cooled DOHC four-banger with quad 34 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carburetors and a displacement of 998cc, the CB1000 is good for up to 98 wild horses at 8,500 rpm.
When the engine purrs at 6,000 spins per minute, a healthy torque output of 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) will be routed to a five-speed transmission, which turns the rear hoop through a drive chain. The oomph moves a curb weight of 578 pounds (262 kg), and it can result in a top speed of 128 mph (206 kph).
A double cradle skeleton is responsible for holding everything in place, with the whole ordeal sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks and twin piggyback shocks. Stopping power is provided by a pair of floating brake rotors up north and a single drilled unit down south, all of which are mated to Nissin calipers.
The ‘94 MY specimen we’ve described in these paragraphs is currently offered at no reserve on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website, so you could be the next person to twist its throttle! For now, the highest bid is registered at 2,300 bucks, and you’ve got until tomorrow afternoon (May 13) to submit yours in case you’re interested.
