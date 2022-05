12K-Mile 1997 Honda CBR900RR Holds More Nostalgia-Rousing Flair Than a VHS Tape

Although this 1997 Honda CBR900RR may show some tiny cosmetic blemishes here and there, its overall condition is still top-notch after 25 years of devoted service. The creature’s six-digit odometer reads less than 12k miles (19,000 km), and its four-cylinder powerplant exhales through a stainless-steel slip-on muffler from Yoshimura’s inventory.Up front, we find a tinted windshield that’s been fitted under previous ownership, while the electrical components are powered by a high-grade Yuasa battery. To keep things running smoothly for many miles to come, Honda ’s rocket saw its constant-velocity Keihin carbs resynchronized and motor oil flushed a few months back.The mighty CBR comes to life thanks to a liquid-cooled 919cc inline-four mill that’s paired with a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission. Featuring dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.1:1, the engine is capable of generating 128 untamed horses at 10,500 revs.Around the 8,500-rpm mark, a respectable torque output figure of 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) will be summoned at the crankshaft. Upon reaching the rear wheel, this force can translate to a quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds and speeds of up to 160 mph (257 kph). Now then, let’s take a quick look at the bike’s chassis configuration before we get to the point.An aluminum twin-spar frame is responsible for holding everything where it belongs, and suspension duties are handled by 45 mm (1.8 inches) Showa forks and a single remote-reservoir shock absorber. At the front end, braking comes from Nissin calipers and twin rotors measuring 296 mm (1.7 inches) in diameter.Down south, stopping power is the product of a drilled 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc that’s bitten by a single-piston caliper. This ‘97 MY samurai is heading to auction at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain listed until tomorrow afternoon (May 18). For the time being, the highest bid is placed at a mere five grand, so you might just be able to secure a genuine bargain!