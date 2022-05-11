Rare '92 Honda NR Appears at Auction With Low Mileage, Is Pricier Than a 2022 Shelby GT500

Fun fact: there’s an old clip of someone dropping one such entity on YouTube, and it’s hilarious yet genuinely heart-wrenching to watch.
The last time we’ve seen a 1992 Honda NR hit the auction block online, it ended up changing hands for a mind-boggling $130k, which beats the original price tag even when you adjust it for inflation. Unofficially known as the NR750, Honda’s two-wheeled rocket saw a limited production run of just 322 units back in the early nineties, and each of these bad boys brought about a ludicrous MSRP of about fifty grand.
Behind its menacing bodywork, the NR stores one of the most insanely-complex powerplants to ever appear on a production motorcycle. What we’re talking about is a liquid-cooled 747cc V4 juggernaut featuring oval pistons with twin connecting rods, eight valves per cylinder head, and a colossal 15k-rpm redline.
This brutal piece of machinery traces its roots back to Honda’s NR500 race bike, and it’s good for up to 125 ponies at about 14,000 rpm. When the crankshaft spins at 11,000 revs per minute, the fuel-injected DOHC engine will go about producing 49 pound-feet (66 Nm) of torque. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with transmitting this force to the rear 17-inch magnesium wheel via a drive chain.
Upon reaching the asphalt, the oomph can lead to a blistering top speed of 163 mph (263 kph). Suspension duties are handled by adjustable upside-down forks and a single shock absorber while stopping power comes from dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs at the front and a solo 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor at the rear end.
What you’re seeing above these paragraphs is a European-spec NR showing just under 11,800 km (7,300 miles) on the odometer. This untamed monstrosity needs a new place to call home, and it will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until Friday, May 13. At the moment, the highest bid is registered at an eye-watering $89k, but we’re inclined to think that it won’t be staying this way for much longer.
