2024 Cadillac XT4 Going Under the Knife, Oversized Screen Gives It an Escalade Vibe

Four years after production of the XT4 kicked off, Cadillac has started testing the mid-cycle refresh in the open. The facelifted iteration will bring the usual updates at both ends, and new technology gear, spy photos reveal.
Starting with the interior, we can see that the GM-owned luxury car brand has updated the dashboard panel to allow the fitment of a widescreen that combines the infotainment system in the middle, and the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The whole shape of this part looks very similar to the one equipping the Escalade, and the Lyriq.
That’s not the only important technology update of the 2024 XT4, as the premium compact crossover is expected to feature the company’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving feature. There’s no official confirmation yet, but our spy photographers, who have nabbed this prototype in the open in the New World, mention “evidence of front-end sensors,” presumably for the aforementioned tech gizmo.
Even with the thick camo wrapped around its face, and the occasional fake plastic cladding, it is still relatively easy to spot the visual changes. These will include new headlights, with a different pattern, repositioned fog lamps, and a new bumper. The grille might be tweaked as well. Out back, expect new taillights, and bumper, and probably different trim for the fake exhaust tips. Cadillac might round it off with new colors, and wheels.
It is still too early to tell whether they will do anything to the engine lineup, but in all likelihood, the facelifted XT4 will soldier on with the same units that comprise a 2.0-liter gasoline for worldwide markets, and a 2.0-liter diesel in Europe. The official unveiling date is also unknown, though Cadillac might lift the curtain for it sometime next year. By the time it arrives at dealers nationwide, it will probably be marketed as a 2024 model.
