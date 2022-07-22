Porsche Ranks at the Top of U.S. Automotive Survey of New Vehicle Owner Satisfaction

The annual study measures the emotional attachment and excitement consumers feel after purchasing a new vehicle. The survey asks owners to evaluate 37 different qualities, from comfort to excitement to drive. J.D. Power then calculates the results and assigns each vehicle brand an index score based on a 1,000-point scale.
The results show that seven out of the top ten are premium brands, two are electric vehicle companies, and one is a mass market brand. Porsche claimed the overall top spot with a score of 888, followed by Genesis (886) in third, Cadillac (885) in fourth, and Dodge (882), rounding out the top five. Tesla (887) came in at No. 2. However, the brand is not rank-eligible because it does not allow J.D. Power to survey owners in states where permission is required.
Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Land Rover, Polestar, and Lincoln complete the top ten in that order.
The survey found mass-market brands declining in the level of emotional appeal versus premium brands, compared to a year ago, declining by four points in that area, with premium brands increasing by eight points.
Dodge coming in at No. 5, was joined by Ram at No. 15, as the only two mass-market brands in the top fifteen. Dodge became the first domestic brand in 2020 to top Power's APEAL and Initial Quality Study in the mass market segment in the same year.
"Dodge is a fantastic example of knowing who your customer base is, and marketing to them, getting them to buy your cars and then satisfying them," David Amodeo, director of global automotive at J.D Power, said.
Audi (847) and Honda (824) were the lowest ranked premium and mass market brands.
The study also revealed that battery electric vehicles (BEV) ranked lower than traditional gas-powered vehicles by a margin of eight points.
Despite higher interest rates and high fuel costs, overall vehicle satisfaction fell by just a single point on the 1,000-point scale, marking the first decline in eight years.
