When Keyshia Ka'oir and Gucci Mane Go Out, They Take the Entire Rolls-Royce Lineup

Cars represent a lot of things for the rich and famous. Obviously, they’re a means of transportation from point A to point B, but that’s not the only meaning. It’s all about status, showing off their wealth, and letting everyone know they “made it.”
Such is the case for Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir. Together, the two have an estimated net worth of over $30 million and live a very comfortable lifestyle.
Keyshia’s latest Instagram video proves just that. The two went out for a date and decided to do it in style. The couple, who met in 2010 during the filming of his music video, “911 Emergency,” has been married since 2017, and share a two-year-old son, Ice Davis. So, once in a while, it’s always nice to have a grown-up outing and enjoy.
But their date isn’t like any other couple’s, because, for that, they had almost the entire Rolls-Royce lineup following them, all in red.
Keyshia arrived at the venue in a red Rolls-Royce Wraith, but they also had their red Rolls-Royce Phantom, Cullinan, and Dawn with them. She captioned the video of pure luxury and wealth: “Only Red Rolls Royce’s when the Wopsters pull up???? #RealHeavy,” a hint at their nickname. The only car missing to complete the current Rolls-Royce lineup is the Ghost.
Besides the red vehicles, the couple has more cars in their garage, if you can believe it. There’s also another Rolls-Royce Cullinan, full-on orange, and a few yellow ones, a limited edition LaFerrari and an 812 GTS, and a Ferrari F8 Tributo. The family is all about colorful rides and Keyshia also owns a purple Lamborghini Urus and a custom Lamborghini Aventador SV in yellow paint.
But there's nothing that screams wealth and fame than pulling up with almost the entire Rolls-Royce fleet for date night.
Keyshia’s latest Instagram video proves just that. The two went out for a date and decided to do it in style. The couple, who met in 2010 during the filming of his music video, “911 Emergency,” has been married since 2017, and share a two-year-old son, Ice Davis. So, once in a while, it’s always nice to have a grown-up outing and enjoy.
But their date isn’t like any other couple’s, because, for that, they had almost the entire Rolls-Royce lineup following them, all in red.
Keyshia arrived at the venue in a red Rolls-Royce Wraith, but they also had their red Rolls-Royce Phantom, Cullinan, and Dawn with them. She captioned the video of pure luxury and wealth: “Only Red Rolls Royce’s when the Wopsters pull up???? #RealHeavy,” a hint at their nickname. The only car missing to complete the current Rolls-Royce lineup is the Ghost.
Besides the red vehicles, the couple has more cars in their garage, if you can believe it. There’s also another Rolls-Royce Cullinan, full-on orange, and a few yellow ones, a limited edition LaFerrari and an 812 GTS, and a Ferrari F8 Tributo. The family is all about colorful rides and Keyshia also owns a purple Lamborghini Urus and a custom Lamborghini Aventador SV in yellow paint.
But there's nothing that screams wealth and fame than pulling up with almost the entire Rolls-Royce fleet for date night.