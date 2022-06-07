autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Open Top Month
Car reviews:
 

When Keyshia Ka'oir and Gucci Mane Go Out, They Take the Entire Rolls-Royce Lineup

Home > News > Artists
7 Jun 2022, 07:45 UTC ·
Cars represent a lot of things for the rich and famous. Obviously, they’re a means of transportation from point A to point B, but that’s not the only meaning. It’s all about status, showing off their wealth, and letting everyone know they “made it.”
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-Royces 11 photos
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-RoycesGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-RoycesGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-RoycesGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-RoycesGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-RoycesGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-RoycesGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-RoycesGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-RoycesGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-RoycesGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Rolls-Royces
Such is the case for Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir. Together, the two have an estimated net worth of over $30 million and live a very comfortable lifestyle.

Keyshia’s latest Instagram video proves just that. The two went out for a date and decided to do it in style. The couple, who met in 2010 during the filming of his music video, “911 Emergency,” has been married since 2017, and share a two-year-old son, Ice Davis. So, once in a while, it’s always nice to have a grown-up outing and enjoy.

But their date isn’t like any other couple’s, because, for that, they had almost the entire Rolls-Royce lineup following them, all in red.

Keyshia arrived at the venue in a red Rolls-Royce Wraith, but they also had their red Rolls-Royce Phantom, Cullinan, and Dawn with them. She captioned the video of pure luxury and wealth: “Only Red Rolls Royce’s when the Wopsters pull up???? #RealHeavy,” a hint at their nickname. The only car missing to complete the current Rolls-Royce lineup is the Ghost.

Besides the red vehicles, the couple has more cars in their garage, if you can believe it. There’s also another Rolls-Royce Cullinan, full-on orange, and a few yellow ones, a limited edition LaFerrari and an 812 GTS, and a Ferrari F8 Tributo. The family is all about colorful rides and Keyshia also owns a purple Lamborghini Urus and a custom Lamborghini Aventador SV in yellow paint.

But there's nothing that screams wealth and fame than pulling up with almost the entire Rolls-Royce fleet for date night.




Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Main picture showing an older picture of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's matching Rolls-Royces.

Gucci Mane Keyshia Ka'oir Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Phantom Rolls-Royce Wraith Rolls-Royce Cullinan
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories