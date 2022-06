When Keyshia Ka'oir and Gucci Mane Go Out, They Take the Entire Rolls-Royce Lineup

Such is the case for Gucci Mane , whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir. Together, the two have an estimated net worth of over $30 million and live a very comfortable lifestyle.Keyshia’s latest Instagram video proves just that. The two went out for a date and decided to do it in style. The couple, who met in 2010 during the filming of his music video, “911 Emergency,” has been married since 2017, and share a two-year-old son, Ice Davis. So, once in a while, it’s always nice to have a grown-up outing and enjoy.But their date isn’t like any other couple’s, because, for that, they had almost the entire Rolls-Royce lineup following them, all in red.Keyshia arrived at the venue in a red Rolls-Royce Wraith, but they also had their red Rolls-Royce Phantom, Cullinan, and Dawn with them. She captioned the video of pure luxury and wealth: “Only Red Rolls Royce’s when the Wopsters pull up???? #RealHeavy,” a hint at their nickname. The only car missing to complete the current Rolls-Royce lineup is the Ghost.Besides the red vehicles, the couple has more cars in their garage, if you can believe it. There’s also another Rolls-Royce Cullinan, full-on orange , and a few yellow ones , a limited edition LaFerrari and an 812 GTS, and a Ferrari F8 Tributo. The family is all about colorful rides and Keyshia also owns a purple Lamborghini Urus and a custom Lamborghini Aventador SV in yellow paint.But there's nothing that screams wealth and fame than pulling up with almost the entire Rolls-Royce fleet for date night.