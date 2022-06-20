Scarce Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Landspeed Rides Posher on Licenziato 24s

Knowing that its Wraith grand tourer and Dawn convertible would need to go out from its range with a bang, Rolls-Royce allowed last year the Black Badge treatment to be refocused in a nice blend of luxury and mph (or kph, if you prefer) for the rare Landspeed Collection.
These limited-edition Rolls-Royce motor cars – just 35 units were produced for the Wraith enthusiasts – were all created as a tribute to the vintage speed records set by Captain George E.T. Eyston. He nabbed them on three occasions, between 1937 and 1939, in a car nicknamed “Thunderbolt” that had two V12 aero engines made by Rolls-Royce. But does anyone think any of the homage units will see a test track or a salt flat?
Not in a gazillion years, probably, as each of them is a prized collectible. However, since there are 35 Wraith Landspeed editions as part of the collection, maybe it will be hard to stand out in the company of the other 34 owners? Well, the problem was averted at least for one example, which has been customized by Montreal, Quebec, Canada-based Plaza Performance with a nice set of aftermarket wheels.
And just because we are dealing with a two-door hardtop coupe do not think for a second that a Rolls-Royce Wraith is a little grand tourer. Not at all, and the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who have (social media) uncovered this tasty build, will vouch for the feeling that this is yet another Rolls-Royce that is hyped beyond belief.
Well, it could all be due to the new set of aftermarket “shoes,” which arrived in the form of humongous, contrasting-black 24-inch Forgiato Licenziato wheels that were shod in Pirelli performance tires. Not a lot of other details were shared by the two companies, but it is pretty obvious this Wraith was slightly lowered to fit the new custom wheel atmosphere and provide a deep contrast between the yellow interior and silver/black exterior.
