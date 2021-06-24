1 After Boat Tail, Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Will Put Out a New Car Every Two Years

New Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection Shows How Well Luxury and MPH Go Together

We’ve got some brand-new limited-edition Rolls-Royce motor cars for your viewing pleasure, part of the so-called Landspeed Collection. Both vehicles were built in honor of the records set by British engineer Captain George Eyston in his Thunderbolt, using two Rolls-Royce R V12 aero engines. 31 photos



Ironically, where the record-setting Thunderbolt featured two Rolls-Royce engines, the Wraith and Dawn use a BMW powertrain. Eyston set his third and final land speed record of 357.497 mph (575.335 kph) on September 16, 1938, a date depicted within the Starlight Headliner of the Wraith Black Badge Landspeed Collection. Its sibling, the Dawn Black Badge Landspeed Collection, obviously doesn’t come with such a feature.What the two do share, however, is pretty much every other bespoke piece of trim meant to pay homage to Eyston, the Thunderbolt, and the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.First, the two luxury cars feature a bespoke two-tone finish, marrying Black Diamond Metallic with a new color dubbed Bonneville Blue, which transitions from light blue to silver under sunlight.Inside meanwhile you’ll find custom markings in the driver’s door, made in the same Grosgrain weave silk and colors that match the British engineer’s original medal ribbons. He was awarded the Military Cross while serving in the Great War, was a Chevalier of the Legion d’honneur (France’s highest civilian decoration), and later received the Order of the British Empire.Other highlights include Bonneville Salt Flats-like trim right above the glove compartment, the land speed record engraved within the analog clock, plus several other custom markings.“With this Collection, we have revived Eyston’s memory and retold his remarkable story. Throughout Wraith and Dawn Landspeed, clients will find numerous subtle design elements and narrative details that recall and commemorate his amazing achievements, grand vision and exceptional courage,” said company CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos.Only 35 Wraith Landspeed Collection models will ever exist, along with 25 Dawn Landspeed Collection units, all of which have been spoken for, naturally.Assuming their future owners also care about performance, we should mention that while both share the same 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the Wraith Black Badge comes with 623 hp (632 PS) and 642 lb-ft (870 Nm) of torque, while the Dawn Black Badge has 593 hp (601 PS) and 620 lb-ft (840 Nm) of torque.Ironically, where the record-setting Thunderbolt featured two Rolls-Royce engines, the Wraith and Dawn use a BMW powertrain.

