Maserati Teases Upcoming MC20 GT2 Race Car, Coming to a Track Near You in 2023

Maserati and motorsport go together like a horse and carriage, which is why the Italian carmaker has just sent out a teaser depicting an upcoming MC20 GT2 race car, designed with a singular goal in mind – to bring the company back on track with regards to closed-wheel competitions. For those who recall, the MC12 used to be quite formidable in the FIA GT Championship from 2004 to 2010.

7 photos