Maserati Teases Upcoming MC20 GT2 Race Car, Coming to a Track Near You in 2023

Maserati and motorsport go together like a horse and carriage, which is why the Italian carmaker has just sent out a teaser depicting an upcoming MC20 GT2 race car, designed with a singular goal in mind – to bring the company back on track with regards to closed-wheel competitions. For those who recall, the MC12 used to be quite formidable in the FIA GT Championship from 2004 to 2010.
The MC20 GT2 will make its debut next year when it will feature in the Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship and will, of course, be offered to Maserati customers and teams in advance.
Based on the road version of the MC20, this GT2 variant comes with the carmaker’s innovative Nettuno engine, featuring Maserati Twin Combustion (MTC) technology, a double-wishbone suspension with semi-virtual steering axis, and a carbon fiber monocoque.
In order to link up the MC20 with the already-successful MC12, Maserati will be ushering in a new Corse era at the 24 Hours of Spa, with an experience dedicated to all of its sporting milestones.
Other highlights for the MC20 GT2 included its FIA-homologated FT3 fuel tank, FIA-spec fire extinguisher, racing clutch, racing body kit, multi-adjustable rear wing, high downforce elements, FIA-approved rain light, Lexan front and side windows, an FIA-homologated roll cage, racing calipers, bespoke brake cooling, bespoke 18-inch wheels, adjustable racing dampers, adjustable racing pedal box and loads more.
“We are driven by our passion, both on the road and on the track,” said Maserati CEO, Davide Grasso.
“We have a long history of world excellence in motorsport and we are extremely proud to race with the extraordinary MC20. Racing has always been Maserati's natural habitat and now, both in the Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship and in the Formula E Championship, this brand is making a new start from its roots to build the future.”
Meanwhile, Stellantis Motorsport senior VP, Jean-Marc Finot, had this to add: “Maserati Corse is bringing the link between Formula E factory program and our road cars with the MC20 GT2. This new step is completing the legacy and the legitimacy of Maserati in Motorsport. The MC20 is a fantastic road legal car. We are happy that our passionate customer will enjoy racing with it.”
