Autopilot Makes Tesla Buy Back Another EV in Germany: It's the Third One Until Now

Tesla lost its third lawsuit in Germany because of its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A buyer took his case to the Darmstadt Regional Court on June 17, 2020. On February 21, 2022, the court ruled Tesla would have to buy back his car and pay the customer €67,000 ($68,162 at the current exchange rate). Although this is the third lawsuit Tesla has lost in Germany for the same reason, this one is slightly different.