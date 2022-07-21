Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Spied Looking Like a More Exotic Jag', Promises Over 1,000 HP

‘Folgore’ is a nameplate that you’ll have to get used to, especially if you have a soft spot for Maseratis, as the Italian brand is prepping a battery-electric version of the next-gen GranTurismo that will add this suffix.
Set to join the likes of the ICE-powered versions, as well as the GranCabrio expected with an all-quiet powertrain, and variants powered by dead dinosaurs, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has been spied in action at the Nurburgring by our man with the cam.
The prototype has its entire body wrapped in camouflage, with the mandatory ‘electric’ stickers visible on the front, sides, and rear. Compared to the gasoline models, the GranTurismo Folgore looks slightly different. It has a partially closed-off grille up front, and a charging port added to the left rear corner, right below the taillight.
Visually, it kind of resembles the Jaguar F-Type, until you take a closer look at it and see that the headlights were inspired by those of the Grecale, whereas the taillights scream MC20. The rear fenders are muscular, there is a fat diffuser attached to the rear bumper, and a long hood. The aerodynamic wheels spin around the beefy brakes with red calipers, and the car is believed to have a sporty suspension setup, especially for the racetrack part of the testing phase.
It is understood that the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will feature a tri-motor setup. The combined output of the three electric motors is expected to stand in the region of 1,200 metric horses (1,183 hp / 883 kW). This much oomph available on tap should enable a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in less than 3 seconds, with a top speed of over 186 mph (300 kph).
The ICE-powered versions of the car should debut before the end of the year, our spy photographers believe, followed around six months later by the Folgore. The lineup will be complete once the GranGabrio launches.
