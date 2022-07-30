The Very First Maserati Ghibli Spyder Prototype Is Being Auctioned Off, Again

The Maserati Ghibli Spyder is not the kind of vehicle you see on the roads every day. With its simple, classy looks, the Ghibli Spyder was one of the most coveted sports cars in the world in its heyday. Only 125 examples were ever built, and the Maserati Ghibli Spyder prototype is now heading to auction.
This is the very first prototype that led to the production version of the Maserati sports car. It was built in 1968 and bears chassis number AM115/S 1001 and engine AM115/S 1001.
Though featuring a simple design, with minimum cuts and lines, the Ghibli Spyder has a mesmerizing appeal to connoisseurs and car collectors. It also boasts the Ghia badge, which used to be applied to some of the most beautiful cars ever made. The design of the car was actually penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was working at the time for Carrozzeria Ghia.
Chassis number 1001 was factory-finished in Giallo paint (yellow) with a Testa di Moro (dark brown) interior. It is actually a bit different from the eventual production version, as the door handles, for instance, are mounted over recessed ovals, while its fuel filler caps are hidden in the trunk.
Additionally, the rear deck lid is longer, and the radio antenna is in a different spot on the prototype than on the production models.
The Ghibli Spyder was a highly desirable car not only for its beauty and rareness but also for its amazing handling characteristics, thanks to its front mid-mounted engine. The 4.7-liter dual overhead-camshaft V8 engine was able to produce 300 hp (304 ps) and propelled the car from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds.
The prototype you see here was sold by Maserati to an Italian mechanic in October 1969 and then imported into the United States in 1975. It was only driven for 41,000 miles (65,983 km) until 1986 before going into storage for 29 years. In 2018, it found a new owner at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale, which means this is not the car’s first rodeo on the auction block.
The current owner ordered a full restoration that brought the car to its former glory. The engine was fully rebuilt, as were the brakes and suspension, the Weber carbs, the distributor, and the transmission.
Moreover, the car now has a new wiring harness, water pump, and hoses. It also features a new, sealed windshield and refurbished Campagnolo alloy wheels with new Pirelli Cinturato tires. The body was also stripped down and refinished in the correct Giallo paint, while the soft top received a new brown canvas.
On the interior, new brown carpeting was installed and the seats were reupholstered in Maserati brown leather.
Considering the restoration cost $422,000 (412,695 Euro), the Maserati Ghibli Spyder prototype is expected to fetch between $1,250,000 and $1,600,000 (1,222,500 and 1,564,720 Euro) at RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction.
