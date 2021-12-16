Mansory Stallone First Drive: Symphony of Ferrari's Character, Aggression, and Wild Tones

Ferraris are stellar cars on their own, but sometimes, mean-looking, loud throaty supercars aren’t just enough. If you want a stand-out supercar - you contact Mansory. The Munich-based supercar tuner has a reputation for bringing out ‘the crazy’ out of the most luxurious and exclusive cars on the planet. Tim Burton, popularly kown as Shmee150, drove the Mansory Stallone based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast.
The Ferrari 812 is Burton’s favorite car, and Mansory has dialed up everything on this supercar to the absolute maximum. It makes more power, has a lot more noise, and comes with a carbon fiber body kit. Mansory makes these crazy cars appeal to the clients who want something unique and stand out.
The Stallone is Mansory’s complete package for GT-focused cars based on the Ferrari. This Mansory Stallone is the third generation model after the front mid-engine V12 GTS and the F12. The Stallone based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast is a pretty wild car. It comes with a 6.5-liter V12 making 830 hp.
Turn on the key, and the Mansory Stallone makes a pretty special noise thanks to the new exhaust system from Mansory. Burton turns on the ignition, and the Ferrari roars to life with a throaty tone that gets louder by the minute. It’s impossible to hear him speak under the loud rumble.
Behind the wheel, it’s hard to ignore the loud V12 blaring notes in the background - it’s an absolute symphony. Turn the red button to sport mode and this Ferrari shifts character like a mad cow. Each shift is sharp on race mode with the seven-speed dual-clutch. The massive wing sits high, and you have to look under it to see anything in the rear-view mirror.
Based on Burton’s drive experience, the way this Ferrari Mansory Stallone goes down through the gears and blips from one into the next is perfect. It’s furious, it’s angry, it’s aggressive, it’s mad - and you can go significantly louder if you so wish.
