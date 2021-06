Ferrari 812 Superfast Hits 205 MPH (331 Km/h) on Autobahn - It's Too Easy

Most people won't even bat an eye over this loss, but there is a tiny minority that's well aware we're witnessing the end of an era. Well, if current trends don't deviate, losing the N/A V12 might be the least of our worries as we might also be saying goodbye to internal combustions as a whole in just under two decades.Well, if there's one thing you can say about the Ferrari V12 with absolute certainty, it's that it will go out with a bang. That bang, as it turns out, might be the 812 Competizione model Ferrari just launched earlier this year. It's basically a track-focused version of the 812 Superfast sporting more aggressive aerodynamics and the most powerful iteration yet of the 6.5-liter V12 good for 818 horsepower (830 PS).Sadly, the car you're about to see is the regular 812 Superfast , but if its 789 hp (800 PS) isn't enough to get you excited, we'd sure like to spend at least one day in your shoes because you must be living a very interesting life.The Autobahn test fails to hit its official top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h) but doesn't stop too far behind that target. And besides, it's genuinely mind-boggling to see it hit 186 mph (300 km/h) and still have a full gear left to go with over 2,000 rpm left until the red line.We can't see any reason why the driver stopped at 205 mph (331 km/h) - you know, apart from being a ridiculously high speed to do on a public road, be it the no speed limit Autobahn - since the road ahead seemed clear, but even so, we can only be thankful for the virtual ride along.