Jeep Patent Shows Cut-Out Doors for Wrangler, Don't Hold Your Breath on This One

A patent filing shows a cut-out door concept for the Jeep Wrangler, but its chances of entering production are slim to none. Jeep is not the only one with such an idea, as Ford has teased a similar feature for the Bronco, without it ever entering production.
It’s nice to see some competition in the world of off-roading and this is why Ford launching the new Bronco a year ago was a welcome move in a world dominated by Jeep’s iconic Wrangler. Also, the Bronco brought some fresh air to the market, with a two-door concept featuring cut-out doors that set people’s imagination alight. Unfortunately, those doors never got on a production car, not even as an optional extra in Bronco’s catalog.
Well, it turns out the idea wasn’t exactly new after all since Jeep fancied it a long time ago. At least that’s what a patent filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office makes us believe. Although the patent was published just two days ago, it was filed in May 2017. It clearly shows FCA (now part of Stellantis) designed cut-out doors for the Jeep Wrangler a long time before Ford put them on the Bronco concept.
Now, this patent is in no way a technical one, but rather a design feature. It is titled “Automobile,” and, besides the three images, it only bears the brief description “The ornamental design for an automobile, as shown and described.” The patent pictures show the cut-out doors on a four-door Wrangler. As you know, the design never made it to production, although Jeep teased the cut-out door concept on the two-door version of the Wrangler JL back in 2018.
The patent images that surfaced recently look different than what we saw on the Wrangler JL concept in 2018, besides being designed for a four-door car. As it’s the case with any patent or even concept, there is no guarantee the cut-out doors will ever be offered on any of Jeep’s cars, or Ford’s for that matter. We wouldn’t hold our breath on this one, although it is still nice to dream about such doors, even as an optional extra.
