Mansory's Rolls-Royce Phantom Looks Like a Chinese Knockoff, Pink Version Available Too

A nicely-equipped example will set you back more than an arm and a leg, as there are almost countless personalization options available, next to the usual amount of optional extras meant to make life on the go much more pleasant. Throw in the magic carpet-like feel, and the sensation of being cocooned from the outside environment, and you quickly understand that it is more than a luxury sedan.
Thus, with so many things that one can do to their eighth-generation Phantom, with Rolls-Royce’s blessing, you might be tempted to think that there isn’t a big tuning market for this model, right? Actually, wrong, because several tuners have already had their way with the land yacht, including Wald International, and Mansory. Get ready to hear more of the latter company’s name, as it was them that have signed the modifications on the pictured examples.
Highlights comprise the two-tone finish, lots of shiny chrome accents, and a few attachments at the front, sides, and rear. Those multi-spoke alloys, which fill the arches, and sport Mansory center caps, came from the aftermarket world too. Finally, the tuner has messed around with the suspension, as this Phantom rides much closer to the ground. And if they haven’t done it right, then this ‘upgrade,’ and the much bigger wheels, have likely ruined the comfort.
Mansory hasn’t said anything else about it, but they did mention Japan in the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story. Thus, this tells us one of two things: either that it was modified by them at the request of a customer, or that it was tuned by their local division, which could be looking to part ways with it. Either way, we don’t have to tell you that it ate a lot of money, do we?
Drake has one. It was named after the citron fruit, which represents “happiness, contentment, and a long life” in China. Dubbed a “royal car,” it can be had in several dual-tone finishes, sports a few aftermarket touches on the outside, and an exquisite makeover in the cabin, otherwise described as being an “oasis of luxury.”
The only one that has opened up the cockpit to the camera on Mansory’s official website, and in our image gallery, was bathed in tan leather, with diamond stitching, and black piping. More exclusive trim was added to the steering wheel, dashboard, and center console, and the pedals and footrest sport the tuner’s logo that can also be seen on the front and rear headrests, and on the dashboard, in front of the passenger.
You know how sometimes Mansory’s projects don’t feature a power boost? Well, that’s not the case here, as the Phantom Bushukan Edition has 610 ps (601 hp / 448 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque. The stock model’s twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 develops 571 ps (563 hp / 420 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).
