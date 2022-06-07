Here's How You Can Drive the Magnificent 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom on the French Riviera

Is the latest iteration Rolls-Royce Phantom keeping you up at night? Well, there is a way you can experience its greatness first-hand, without having to pay a whopping amount of money for one, or a small fortune by renting it for a couple of days.
As you probably suspect, there is a huge catch here, because first of all, you have to be a car journo, and second, you have to be on the friendly side of Rolls-Royce, as they are currently organizing the first media drive of the luxury sedan.
The event kicked off a day ago (June 6, 2022), on the French Riviera, and besides being able to see what makes the 2023 Phantom a dream ride, those invited will get to feast their eyes on two bespoke copies, which are currently exhibited on the lawn of the Maybourne Riviera Hotel.
Dubbed the Phantom Platino, after its silver and white finish, one of them is said to “echo” the company’s “formative days.” The other one is named The Great British Phantom, and it is described as “a playful nod to the marque’s more patriotic clients,” due to its finish in Magma Red, with unique artwork, otherwise inspired by the Union Flag.
In case you forgot, Rolls-Royce has updated the Phantom Series II. The mid-cycle refresh premiered in mid-May, with visual tweaks that are almost impossible to spot unless you’re very familiar with the Rolls-Royce design language. It has an illuminated grille, two new wheel sets, including the disc-shaped ones, and more options.
A new feature, the ‘Rolls-Royce Connected,’ works in concert with the Whispers app, allowing users to send the destination address to the car’s screen directly via their smartphones, and see the location, and status of the vehicle on their mobile devices.
Power is still supplied by the same twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12, which is rated at 563 hp (571 ps / 420 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
