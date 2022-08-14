Rolls-Royce Cullinan Loses Its Identity, Goes for the Confused Luxury Wagon Looks

If cars could talk, then this Rolls-Royce Cullinan would perhaps trap about the time when it was still a fine luxury cruiser. But a lot has changed since then, and it is now probably as comfortable as walking barefoot on gravel on a hot summer day.
That is due to the reworked suspension that has brought the entire body much closer to the ground. The big wheels, with their multi-spoke pattern, black looks, and thin rubber wrapped around them, do not help with the comfort either.
Slammed looks apart, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in question features a body kit as well. An apron was attached to the bumper, fender flares were installed, and new side skirts. The rear bumper is new, features cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, an additional brake light in the more aggressively-shaped diffuser, and several forged carbon add-ons.
Speaking of forged carbon, this material was also used on other parts, including the new hood up front. Moving back to the rear end again, the luxury SUV, or what was once one anyway, has two aftermarket spoilers attached to the tailgate, and new trim behind the three quarter windows, and on the front fenders. Save for the door handles, the chrome was deleted, and the car sports a very flashy purple finish, unless it’s a wrap.
As for the tuner responsible for this project, it is none other than Mansory. They haven't released any images of the interior at the time of writing, which inevitably tells us that they haven’t touched it at all. And that is obviously a good thing, as we all know what they can do, don’t we? On a final note, this Cullinan has had its pictures taken in Dubai, and it was probably modified by their local division at the request of a customer.
