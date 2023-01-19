Mansory's Ferrari Monza SP2 Looks Surprisingly Restraint, Comes With a Small Power Boost

Six months ago, Mansory took on the Ferrari Monza SP2, giving it a few visual adjustments, and a bit more power, and now that very same supercar has had its pictures taken in the United Arab Emirates.
Likely commissioned by one of their rich clients, the Italian supercar has the same upgrades, which comprise the inserts up front, apron, new side skirts, and chunky diffuser complete with an F1-style brake light in the middle. The exterior wears the same red finish, with glossy black accents that also sport a touch of red.
Those black and red tailpipes are part of the aftermarket exhaust system, which, together with the tweaked electronics, contribute to a small power boost. Mansory says that their Ferrari Monza SP2 has 818 hp (830 ps/610 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. Without any outside intervention, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, produces 799 hp (810 ps/596 kW) and 530 lb-ft (719 Nm).
Since the extra oomph is insignificant, chances are that Mansory’s Ferrari Monza SP2 isn’t quicker to 62 mph (100 kph). The stock one can deal with the sprint in 2.9 seconds, and needs 7.9 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph). Should you find a long stretch of road where you can legally and safely hit some dizzying speeds, then the speedometer will eventually indicate a little over 186 mph (300 kph). The average fuel consumption is rated at 14.6 mpg US (16.1 l/100 km), and it emits 366 g/km of CO2.
Performance aside, the pictured Italian supercar has something that has become mandatory for pretty much all-tuned cars: a new set of wheels. These are known as the YT.5 Air, and come in the dimensions of 9.5x21 inches at the front, and 12x22 inches at the rear. Made of carbon fiber, the wheels have an intricate design that is more aerodynamic and doesn’t look anything like the stock offering, and in this case, they spin around a set of yellow brake calipers, with Ferrari branding on them.
The tuned SP2 Monza is a breath of fresh air compared to one of the tuner’s latest projects, which is a Lamborghini Urus Coupe. We kid you not, they actually turned the super SUV into a two-door model, and not just by welding the rear doors, but by moving the B pillars backwards, and giving it longer front doors. It was unveiled last week, and besides the new body style, it has a wide body kit, new wheels, reworked cockpit, and more power produced by the bi-turbo V8, which now makes 887 hp (900 ps/662 kW), up from the standard one’s 641 hp (650 ps/478 kW).
Those black and red tailpipes are part of the aftermarket exhaust system, which, together with the tweaked electronics, contribute to a small power boost. Mansory says that their Ferrari Monza SP2 has 818 hp (830 ps/610 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. Without any outside intervention, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, produces 799 hp (810 ps/596 kW) and 530 lb-ft (719 Nm).
Since the extra oomph is insignificant, chances are that Mansory’s Ferrari Monza SP2 isn’t quicker to 62 mph (100 kph). The stock one can deal with the sprint in 2.9 seconds, and needs 7.9 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph). Should you find a long stretch of road where you can legally and safely hit some dizzying speeds, then the speedometer will eventually indicate a little over 186 mph (300 kph). The average fuel consumption is rated at 14.6 mpg US (16.1 l/100 km), and it emits 366 g/km of CO2.
Performance aside, the pictured Italian supercar has something that has become mandatory for pretty much all-tuned cars: a new set of wheels. These are known as the YT.5 Air, and come in the dimensions of 9.5x21 inches at the front, and 12x22 inches at the rear. Made of carbon fiber, the wheels have an intricate design that is more aerodynamic and doesn’t look anything like the stock offering, and in this case, they spin around a set of yellow brake calipers, with Ferrari branding on them.
The tuned SP2 Monza is a breath of fresh air compared to one of the tuner’s latest projects, which is a Lamborghini Urus Coupe. We kid you not, they actually turned the super SUV into a two-door model, and not just by welding the rear doors, but by moving the B pillars backwards, and giving it longer front doors. It was unveiled last week, and besides the new body style, it has a wide body kit, new wheels, reworked cockpit, and more power produced by the bi-turbo V8, which now makes 887 hp (900 ps/662 kW), up from the standard one’s 641 hp (650 ps/478 kW).