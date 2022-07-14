Mansory Goes Easy on the Ferrari Monza SP2, Tuned Supercar Looks Spectacular

Mansory has added another high-end exotic to its portfolio of tuned vehicles, the Ferrari Monza SP2. The company’s proposal comprises visual and technical modifications, and overall, it’s not bad at all.
Actually, it is still a head-turning supercar, unlike some of their previous projects, and it taps deeper into its carbon fiber side with the add-ons signed by the controversial tuner.
Up front, the Monza SP2 has inserts in the front bumper and attached to it. The chin spoiler with side blades enhances the looks, and so do the new side skirts. Out back, they have prepared a much more meaner-looking diffuser, with a multi-fin design, that has cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes toward the outer edges and an extra brake light in the middle.
Measuring 9.5x21 inches at the front, and 12x22 inches at the rear, the forged wheels, known as the YT.5 Air, are brand-new. Mansory has also given it new air intake and exhaust system, which, together with the updated electronics, have bumped the output and torque to 830 ps (818 hp / 610 kW) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft). Unfortunately, they haven’t said how quick the blue-blooded model is with the extra oomph, but they do claim that it returns 17.3 l/100 km (13.6 mpg US) combined and that it emits 383 g/km of CO2.
Without any outside intervention, the stock Monza SP2 needs 2.9 seconds from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 7.9 seconds. Flat-out, it is capable of reaching speeds in excess of 300 kph (186 mph). Powering it is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, working in concert with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The lump pushes out 810 ps (799 hp / 596 kW) at 8,500 rpm, and 719 Nm (530 lb-ft) at 7,000 rpm. On average, the supercar burns 16.1 l/100 km (14.6 mpg US) and has carbon dioxide emissions of 366 g/km.
Up front, the Monza SP2 has inserts in the front bumper and attached to it. The chin spoiler with side blades enhances the looks, and so do the new side skirts. Out back, they have prepared a much more meaner-looking diffuser, with a multi-fin design, that has cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes toward the outer edges and an extra brake light in the middle.
Measuring 9.5x21 inches at the front, and 12x22 inches at the rear, the forged wheels, known as the YT.5 Air, are brand-new. Mansory has also given it new air intake and exhaust system, which, together with the updated electronics, have bumped the output and torque to 830 ps (818 hp / 610 kW) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft). Unfortunately, they haven’t said how quick the blue-blooded model is with the extra oomph, but they do claim that it returns 17.3 l/100 km (13.6 mpg US) combined and that it emits 383 g/km of CO2.
Without any outside intervention, the stock Monza SP2 needs 2.9 seconds from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 7.9 seconds. Flat-out, it is capable of reaching speeds in excess of 300 kph (186 mph). Powering it is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, working in concert with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The lump pushes out 810 ps (799 hp / 596 kW) at 8,500 rpm, and 719 Nm (530 lb-ft) at 7,000 rpm. On average, the supercar burns 16.1 l/100 km (14.6 mpg US) and has carbon dioxide emissions of 366 g/km.