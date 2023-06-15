Mansory's 2023 Ferrari F8 Spider P880 Looks Mean, Will Brighten Your Summer Mood

When being able to own a Ferrari F8 Spider is not enough, Mansory steps in and makes it even more special than it already is. But you might be surprised to find out that the P880 is not the final form an F8 can take when it reaches the tuning shop.
Mansory is one of those automotive names that typically gets associated with British luxury cars. But the German tuner also reached into continental Europe and explored the Italian Peninsula. Thus, the Ferrari P880 – a slightly improved F8 – was born. It is, according to Mansory, a "soft kit." But we wouldn't call it that because it adds some much-needed drama to this particular Ferrari.
Customers can choose to put the entire package on their convertibles or pick specifically the carbon fiber parts they like. The tuning house can replace or add a front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser, and a rear spoiler. Customers can also buy a front bumper splitter, air outtake for the front hood (or, better yet, trunk), rear spoiler splitter, taillight covers, and a rear bumper air outtake splitter.
Mansory also takes things to the next level by giving buyers the option to add front and rear fender air intake splitters, race flaps, a rear spoiler with wing, and a new logo section that shows your Ferrari is better than the other F8s on the road. The convertible can also be equipped with a new engine hood that has a tailored glass panel to allow you and your friends to see the engine without opening its cover.
But the personalization program doesn't stop here. Well-off customers can go even further and pick new mirror housings, middle engine section, trunk cover, and airbox.
Unhappy with the carbon fiber's look? Ask for a different design, and the company will deliver! You'll be able to own the vehicle of your dreams.
But it doesn't stop here! You can also install a new exhaust system with downpipes and even replace the Prancing Horse logo and shields. Mansory also worked out the vehicle's software and now adds 86 hp, 66 lb-ft of torque, and increases the top speed by an extra 12 mph through the so-called Performance PowerBox.
Mansory really likes to take care of Ferrari buyers, so it also offers new wheels, an improved suspension system, a tailored interior, more carbon fiber cabin options, and even different floormats.
The Ferrari F8 Spider P880 you're about to see in the video below sports the Mansory "soft kit." You can see all the carbon fiber add-ons that contrast the Italian manufacturer's emblem and even the F1-like stoplight slapped right in the middle of the rear diffuser.
This vehicle is a sight to behold. At first, the Mansory upgrades reminded us of those little fish that stick themselves onto sharks or dolphins. They're known as remora and can stay put even when their carrier jumps out of the water and back in.
However, the best thing about this enhanced F8 Spider is that the soundtrack matches the supercar's looks. It's a complete package that would make anyone happy this summer. It's worth at least a consideration!
Now watch the V8-powered Italian drop-top display its best angles, and remember it can reach 62 mph in 2.6 seconds and keeps accelerating until it reaches 220 mph!
There's also a comprehensive performance upgrade which includes a new turbocharger, different filters, and a software change that takes the total power output of the convertible from 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque to 868 hp and 708 lb-ft of torque.
