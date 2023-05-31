Parting Ways With a Ferrari Enzo Is Never Easy, but Fernando Alonso Is Doing It Anyway

It's not every day that we get to witness a Ferrari Enzo being up for grabs. However, this unit is extremely special and might fetch the big bucks on June 8. Not only does it belong to Fernando Alonso, but it is also the first-ever Enzo body to leave the factory and reach a customer!
Thrown into the world approximately 21 years ago, the Enzo was meant to be a tribute to Ferrari's founder, Enzo Ferrari. Evolved from the Prancing Horse's F1 experience, this V12-powered hypercar carried a price tag of around $659,000 in 2002. That's over $1.1 million in today's money.
Some recent auctions revealed that buyers are willing to pay well over $4 million for one, and we are not surprised. Not everyone can have an Enzo, that's for sure. But exclusivity isn't the name of the game here. Taking proper care of one of these stupendous cars might sweeten the relationship with Ferrari, translating into some very cool allocations. You never know what might happen!
The marvelous-looking and very aerodynamic successor to the F40 and F50 was so exclusive back in the day that even Top Gear couldn't get their hands on one without asking a customer to help them. The Italian marque produced 399 units, and all were initially sent out to vetted customers. Another one (the 400th, so to say) was auctioned off by Sotheby's, and it fetched $1.1 million in 2002 or $1.8 million in today's money.
MonacoCarAuctions and Top Marques Monaco will try to find a new owner for more than 40 Ferraris. Besides Alonso's Enzo, there will also be a one-of-one Ferrari 'Beach Car' and race-run Ferrari 250 GT Boano alloy body. These three magnificent vehicles are the headliners of the event.
Other noteworthy models include a 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO finished in Rosso Corsa with a Grigio Titanio roof, a 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB modified for use by Lapland Ice Driving, a 1988 Ferrari 328 GTS Koenig, and a fully restored 1964 Ferrari 330 GT2+2.
Another interesting Ferrari trivia bit we would like to remind you of is that the second Enzo ever built was driven by nonother than Michael Schumacher on the Nurburgring. Now, if that unit gave its owner enough bragging points, imagine what the "Scocca no.1" would do for the lucky well-off buyer that will be declared the winner of this Monaco auction. Someone will be pleased after June 8.
Even today, it sits right up there with some of the most impressive road-going machines we know because the Enzo should technically be able to still accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.65 seconds. If the driver has the necessary skill and room, the hypercar should reach a top speed of over 350 kph (217 mph).
Pink Floyd's drummer Nick Mason owned a Rosso Corso Ferrari Enzo. He famously said at one point that the model was enormously exciting "but perhaps most importantly very good value for money."
Moreover, for many young people all over the world, the Prancing Horse kickstarted a fresh wave of fans, some of which today might be part of the legendary "Tifosi."
Finally, don't be sad for Alonso because he reportedly owns a one-of-three La Ferrari finished in black besides this fiery Enzo. He won't miss it too much, especially since his hands are currently tied with F1 podiums. What we should all collectively feel right now is despair because the winner of this inaugural Monaco auction will most likely garage this hypercar for eternity. It comes with too much heritage to be allowed to roam the public roads without a care in the world.
But the first-ever Enzo body to get off the assembly line (as Ferrari Classiche confirmed) currently has just 2,983 mi (4,800 km) on the odometer. Moreover, it remains for a little while in the hands of Fernando Alonso – the race driver who is currently making Aston Martin very, very happy. The former two-time F1 champion decided to sell it at the L'AstaRossa auction in Monaco, an event that's taking place for the first time. It could fetch well over $5.3 million.
Buying the dreamiest machine
There are people out there who, from time to time, refer to the Enzo as the F60. However, Ferrari felt that wasn't right for this extraordinary vehicle that made use of boatloads of carbon fiber and F1-derived tech, which enabled it to be the fastest car in the world two decades ago. Just the aero works could add 1,709 lb-ft of downforce at 300 kph (186 mph).
Fast even by today's standards
I remember seeing this vehicle for the very first time on TV. It felt surreal to hear that Italy did it again - they outclassed themselves and everyone else. But with a spartan interior (no floormats, for example), a steering wheel that gave the owner the impression they were training for F1, a "RACE" button, and the allure of a timeless exotic, the "F60" was really a worthy tribute for the man who propped up Ferrari. It wholeheartedly deserves its name.
