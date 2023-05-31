Parting Ways With a Ferrari Enzo Is Never Easy, but Fernando Alonso Is Doing It Anyway

It's not every day that we get to witness a Ferrari Enzo being up for grabs. However, this unit is extremely special and might fetch the big bucks on June 8. Not only does it belong to Fernando Alonso, but it is also the first-ever Enzo body to leave the factory and reach a customer!

23 photos Photo: Wilf9 on Collecting Cars / monacocarauctions on Instagram/ autoevolution edit