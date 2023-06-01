2024 Ferrari SF90 LM Spied Wearing Production Body

The SF90 Stradale isn't the most expensive series-production Ferrari ever made, but it's the quickest around Pista di Fiorano. Back in 2019, the plug-in hybrid V8 supercar clocked a rather impressive 1:19.00, besting the LaFerrari by seven tenths.
Not long now, the coupe-bodied Stradale will receive a hi-po sibling. Unofficially designated Versione Speciale, said model is now believed to bear the LM nameplate. Hearsay suggests that Ferrari may present it during the 24 Heures du Mans.
Le Mans is the perfect venue for the SF90 LM's unveiling, partly because of the aerodynamic trickery of this limited-run machine. But more importantly, the last time Ferrari won at Le Mans was 1965. The 499P hybrid V6 hypercar finished 3rd at Sebring, 2nd at Portimao, and 3rd at Spa thus far into the 2023 season. A win over Toyota's GR010 and Porsche's cool-looking 963 would mean the world to the Italian company.
The aforementioned V6 of the 499P is closely related to the twin-turbo sixer of the 296 series. The 3.0-liter mill is also going to power the LaFerrari-replacing F250, which is due in 2024 with hybrid assistance. It's rumored that Ferrari will build 599 coupes, 199 spiders, plus 30 XX Program racing cars.
Although camouflaged, the prototype in the photo gallery is fully production ready. From the design of the wheels to the taillight bar and neatly disguised S-duct hood, everything seems purposeful. Regarding the S-duct hood, Ferrari rolled out this feature in series-production vehicles with the 488 Pista. How does it work? Simply put, air from the front of the vehicle is routed through the bodywork for extra downforce on the front axle. This aerodynamic solution accounts for 18 percent of the overall increase in downforce in the 488 Pista versus the 488 GTB, as well as a 2 percent increase in drag.
The fixed rear wing also stands out, and the rear end further sweetens the deal with extractor vents. We can further notice a reworked engine cover, as well as reprofiled air intakes on the sides. Louvers on the front and rear fenders are in the offing as well. 699 coupes will be produced, allegedly, plus 399 spiders. In any case, us mortals don't really have a chance of putting a deposit down on the SF90 LM. Being a special edition, Ferrari chooses its customers rather than vice versa.
Pictured on Michelin rubber boots, the SF90 LM is further expected to impress in the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department. As a brief refresher, the SF90 Stradale on which it's based rocks a twin-turbocharged V8 and three (!!!) electric motors. Two of them drive the front wheels, and the final motor is attached to the dual-clutch transmission. Said tranny doesn't feature a reverse gear because a reverse gear means unwanted weight in an already heavy vehicle. As such, reversing is the duty of the front motors.
Juiced up by a 7.9-kWh battery, the SF90 Stradale produces a combined 986 horsepower (1,000 ps) at 8,000 revolutions per minute and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) at 6,000 revolutions per minute. Don't ask about its all-electric range, though, because it's terrible. If you insist, make that 8 miles (13 kilometers).
