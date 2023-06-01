Forza Horizon 5 Explore the Horizon Festival Playlist Brings a Bunch of New Cars, Events

As many of you probably know already, Playground Games has already released Explore the Horizon, Forza Horizon 5’s newest update. Along with many quality-of-life improvements and fixes, the update introduces some new cars and a bunch of events, alongside their respective rewards.
The new events are added to the game via Festival Playlists and the first one of the Explore the Horizon series has just finished earlier today. If you missed any of the cars that were available for one week during the first Festival Playlist, don’t fret, as you’ll be able to pick them up for in-game currency from the Autoshow.
But Forza Horizon 5 players rarely have a moment of respite if they want to collect everything these Festival Playlists add to the game. That being said, we have another Festival Playlist taking over Playground Games’ racing title today.
The Autumn / Wet Season runs from June 1 through June 8 and brings a few new cars to the game, which will not be available in the Autoshow, as well as some seasonal rewards tied to a bunch of new events that seem fun to play.
If you’ve been grinding Forza Horizon 5 for months, then you already know the drill. The new Festival Playlist doesn’t really bring anything new in terms of events or structure. Most of the rewards are different, but many of the events are being rotated from update to update.
The Forzathon events for the Explore the Horizon update include four challenges that must be completed in sequence and reward players with 5 points each. Also, Forzathon daily challenges will be available to complete too and will award players with 1 point each.
No Compromise
This week’s event rewards include several cars and Super Wheelspins, as well as some clothing and emotes. The 2016 Bentley Bentayga, 1970 Ford GT70, 2017 Maserati Levante S, 1973 Escort RS1600, and 2011 BMW X5 M can be unlocked during this Festival Playlist, along with Farid Rueda Bear Cap and Farid Rueda Lion Face Mask.
As far as the monthly events go, if you don’t already know, the total points from these events are divided by four when applied to individual seasons. Completing the two events available this month will apply 1 point for each EV, which means 2 points maximum will be applied to each season.
Keep in mind that you must post a clean lap to complete Rivals events. It’s also important to mention that cars are stock and provided as free rentals.
Last but not last, you still have time to unlock this update’s two amazing cars, the 2013 Wuling Sunshine (seasonal exclusive) and 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback (seasonal exclusive). These are available for 80 points and 160 points, respectively. Your points accumulated across all four seasons allow players to unlock these cars, along with other rewards that are available during each Festival Playlist.
First off, for the next week or so, Forza Horizon 5 players who participate in the new Festival Playlist are given the chance to unlock two amazing cars, the 1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat and the 2022 Extreme E #44 X44. Both are seasonal exclusive cars and will not be available in the Autoshow anytime soon.
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge
No Compromise
- Chapter 1: Power Wagon – Own and drive the 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
- Chapter 2: Game Face – Win a Dirt Race in your Ram 2500
- Chapter 3: Heavy Hitter – Earn a Wrecking Ball in your Ram 2500
- Chapter 4: Clearing a Path – Earn 3 starts at Trailblazers
Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Time Lord – Take of photo of your car at night
- Big Tires And Big Air – Earn 3 stars from Danger Signs in any offroad car
- Prickly Good Fun – Smash 12 Cactus
- The Spice – Earn and Ultimate Air skill in Dunas Blancas
- Flock of Pink – Find the flamingos near Cascades de Agua Azul
- Splash Bang Wallop – Complete any Custom Racing Cross County event
- Messing Up the Place – Earn a Great Wreckage Skill in Playground Games
Forzathon Shop
- 450 FP Car – 1964 Aston Margin DB5 (Autoshow 80,000 CR)
- 300 FP Car – 2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck (Autoshow 50,000 CR)
- 75 FP Car Horn – Referee Whistle (seasonal exclusive car horn)
- 75 FP Clothing – Farid Rueda Lion Racesuit (seasonal exclusive clothing)
- Wheelspins – 60 FP Wheelspins & 150 FP Super Wheelspins
More than a dozen seasonal events will be available throughout the week. Keep in mind that you must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial. Also, in order to access Rally Adventure events, you must defeat the three team champions, while Hot Wheels events require players to own the expansion. Check out the full list of seasonal events available in this Festival Playlist.
- Forza EV – Route Ek’ Balam Cross Country Circuit – GMC Hummer EV
- Forza EV – Emerald Circuit – CUPRA Tavascan Concept
