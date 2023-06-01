LaFerrari-Replacing Ferrari F250 Looks Like a Racing Car for the Road in Latest Spy Pics

Ferrari's ultimate tier of road-going vehicles can trace its roots back to the 288 GTO, a homologation special that ended production in 1987. The F40 followed suit, then the underrated F50. The Prancing Horse of Maranello stepped it up a notch in 2002 with the Enzo, then again in 2013 with the LaFerrari.
Codenamed F150, the LaFerrari will be succeeded by something that can be described as a racing car for the road. Internally referred to as F250, the yet-unnamed hypercar is also expected to drop six cylinders in favor of a V6 engine.
Sacrilege, isn't it? The truth of the matter is, not really. Ferrari has a long history of six-cylinder lumps, beginning in 1954 with the Tipo 114 inline-six Lampredi engine. As for the V configuration, make that 1957 with the 65-degree powerplant of the Dino 156 F2. Also worthy of note, Ferrari has used V6 hybrid power units in Formula 1 since the 2014 season.
Maranello's favorite son also employs a V6 in the 296 series, including the GT3 racing car. As opposed to previous-gen sixers, the newcomer features two banks of cylinders arranged at 120 degrees. Why this angle? First, packaging reasons. What's more, a 120-degree V6 provides a lower center of gravity compared to the traditional 60-degree configuration.
Switching from the LaFerrari's naturally-aspirated V12 to a twin-turbocharged V6 for the heavily anticipated F250 makes sense, and in stark comparison to your neighbor's Toyota Camry, the V6 in the 296 sounds pretty darn fine. That's not all there is to this pretty divisive powertrain choice, though…
Back in 2019, chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera made it clear that lightness is the name of the game. From the smaller engine to the carbon-fiber body shell and carbon-ceramic brakes, everything about this prototype screams lightweight. It's also a downforce monster, hence the oversized rear wing and the 488 Pista-inspired S-duct hood.
The rear aerodynamic diffuser is a sight to behold as well. Zooming in on the camouflaged prototype, you'll further notice yellow high-voltage stickers. Be it a plug-in hybrid like the 296 or a conventional hybrid, you can bet your bottom dollar that Ferrari has developed this powertrain exclusively for maximum performance to the detriment of gas mileage.
Pictured on Pirelli P Zero rubber boots, the prototype also flaunts five lug nuts per corner rather than center-lock wheels. That's a rather intriguing choice, especially if you remember that LaFerrari comes with central nuts. Similarly intriguing, we're also dealing with roof doors à la Ford GT40 and GT.
Hearsay suggests a limited production run of 599 coupes. 199 spiders are reportedly in the pipeline as well, plus 30 track-only specials. The latter variant will be offered as part of the XX Program, which started in 2005 with the Enzo-based FXX.
