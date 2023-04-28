Mansory F8XX Spider Tempesta Turchese Looks Like a Failed Bubble Gum Ad

Supercars should be flashy, as these are pretty much status symbols designed to eat corners every now and then. However, Mansory thinks the level of audacity needs to be elevated in most exotic machines out there, hence the birth of some questionable projects over the years.
One of the latest is the Mansory F8XX Spider, which comes in Tempesta Turchese. You can instantly tell it is a Ferrari F8 Spider, albeit one that was dipped into the ridiculous bowl, swallowed by the controversial tuner, and spat out. Mansory says this supercar builds on their one-of-one philosophy, meaning that there are no two identically-specced models out there.
A complete vehicle conversion, the F8 Spider covers all aspects, with elbow grease going into the exterior, cockpit, and engine compartment. As it has become the norm for Mansory's projects, it features many forged carbon add-ons. Finished (or is that wrapped?) in gradient white and turquoise, the car rides on 9.5x21-inch front and 12x21-inch rear wheels, which were shod in sticky tires for improved grip.
The interior of this Italian supercar would be best had with turquoise-blocking eyewear. The reason is the overdose of the lively hue in the form of high-end leather upholstery that was wrapped around the dashboard, door cards, seats, center console, steering wheel, floor, and other touchable parts. The Italian flag decorates the seats and floor mats, and Mansory's logo is visible on different components, like the steering wheel and seatbelts. The vehicle's new given name was embedded into the door cards, and it can also be seen on the floor mats.
Mansory has also developed an appetite for power boosts, and the pictured Ferrari F8 Spider is punchier than the stock one. The tuner says that the output and torque numbers were upgraded, and they're now rated at 868 hp (880 ps/647 kW) and 708 lb-ft (960 Nm). By comparison, a stock copy has to make do with “only” 710 hp (720 ps/530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) produced by the 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The naught to sixty-two miles an hour acceleration is a 2.9-second affair in the standard supercar, and it takes 2.6 seconds in Mansory's F8XX Spider. The top speed has increased from 211 mph (340 kph) to 220 mph (354 kph), according to the tuner, which describes this build as a “unique piece of art.”
So, how much is it to turn the F8 Spider into the F8XX Spider? Mansory holds the answer to this question, so if you need
such a car in your life, you will have to reach out to them to learn everything about the Benjamins. But would you honestly go for this look instead of the standard one?
