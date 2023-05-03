Majestic Moments Is a $6 Million Head-Turner Oozing Italian Sophistication

If you want to enjoy the Bahamas in style and show off at the same time, there's no better choice than a purely Italian luxury yacht. Coming from one of the yachting industry giants with a fascinating history, Majestic Moments delivers top performance while delighting those onboard with exquisite amenities and an unmistakable sporty style.
Even in a place like Miami Beach, this beautiful yacht designed and built in Italy can make a statement. Size-wise, it's nowhere near the infamous superyachts that seem to have taken over the industry. Majestic Moments is modest at just 88 feet (26.8 meters).
Still, it makes up for the smaller size with a masculine, edgy profile that looks almost aggressive. Coupled with an atypical dark color scheme (highlighted by the bright-white superstructure), this is more than enough to make a powerful impression on water.
The best part about cruising in a smaller yacht? You get to enjoy a thrilling ride, cutting through the waves at adrenaline-pumping speed. It's like getting the best of both worlds – the performance of speed boats paired with the spaciousness and luxurious features of yachts.
Majestic Moments made its debut five years ago as part of the Azimut Grande 27M series. The vessels in this series are fitted with two MAN R V12 engines of 1,900 HP each, able to propel them at high speeds of up to 28 knots (32 mph/52 mph). Accommodation-wise, these yachts feature four to five cabins plus two crew cabins.
As its name suggests, the Grande series is all about flamboyant style mixed with the latest technology and advanced engineering. The smallest in the range is the 26M series, fitted with two 1,550 HP engines, followed by the Azimut Grande 27M. The Grande 32M and Grande 36M can accommodate a larger crew.
The Grande Trideck, launched in 2021, is the series' crown jewel. At 125 feet (38.2 meters), it claims to reinvent the classic tri-decker concept, boasting four cascading terraces. This fabulous design that isn't formally a superyacht continues to be Azimut's flagship to this day.
The unmistakable Italian sophistication is reflected in both the sharp exterior and lavish interior. Achille Salvagni created a modern, elegant ambiance, no less impressive than that onboard a much bigger superyacht. The master suite feels more spacious and bright thanks to the expansive windows and is big enough to include a walk-in closet and abundant storage space. All the cabins feature en-suite bathrooms and are elegantly designed.
The owner's suite and the sumptuous salon on the main deck benefit from the same type of full-height, floor-to-ceiling windows for exceptional views and plenty of natural light. From the outside, they also contribute to the yacht's sporty, ultra-dynamic look.
When it comes to the exterior areas, the goal was to create a seamless flow with the indoors. They are comprised of three main areas with generous seating. Everyone onboard most likely gravitates towards the superb flybridge with a decent-size jacuzzi.
Majestic Moments is primarily a successful charter yacht in the Caribbean, despite the relatively-high weekly rate of $75,000. Since the end of last year, it's also been looking for a new owner. The asking price of $6.25 million is not too high, considering the boat’s age, prestigious Italian DNA, and remarkable configuration.
Azimut has a long and rich history and is a top yacht builder worldwide. Two decades ago, after the acquisition of the well-known Benetti brand, it was crowned The World's Top Superyacht Manufacturer by the Boat International's Global Order Book.
It was also one of the first yacht builders to draw inspiration from automotive design and even collaborate with big names in the industry. Although not as famous as the 1991 Azimut 65 Pininfarina, Majestic Moments proudly displays the Azimut heritage.
This could be the success formula that explains Majestic Moments' popularity. This 2019 boat is a coveted charter yacht in the Bahamas, currently stationed in Miami Beach, Florida. It's fast, it looks awesome and boasts generous accommodation. What more could you ask for?
Majestic Moments is, therefore, part of a prestigious yacht range. It's designed to accommodate up to ten guests and a small five-people crew. The five staterooms include an on-deck, full-beam master suite, two queen-bed VIP cabins (perfect for couples), plus two cabins with twin beds (ideal for kids). The result is a family-friendly configuration that can fit the needs of most charter customers.
According to Azimut, the extensive use of carbon fiber is the main reason why Majestic Moments can offer such a generous volume and family-friendly layout while maintaining a lightweight. The 145 GT volume is almost unparalleled for a yacht this size, capable of hitting nearly 30 mph (48 kph). Although speedy, this luxury yacht doesn't inconvenience its guests with unpleasant motions and vibrations – the advanced stabilizers keep things comfortable during cruising and at anchor.
