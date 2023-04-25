The Ultra-Sophisticated RoMa Takes Luxury Cruising to the Next Level

Most people would consider a 55-foot (16 meters) yacht worth more than $1 million an extravagant luxury boat, yet this is just one of the toys onboard the fabulous RoMa. An authentic Italian masterpiece designed in modern times, this $45 million superyacht has many surprises to reveal.
Most of the world's top superyacht builders have impressive histories spanning decades and dozens of famous vessels in their portfolios. VSY (Viareggio Superyachts) is the exception. This company was born nearly two decades ago and launched only four pleasure craft before fading away.
However, these four builds won awards and quickly rose to the top of the industry. That's mainly because VSY was founded in collaboration with Espen Oeino, the legendary Norwegian yacht designer. Another reason is the focus on environmental protection and green technology without compromising ultra-luxurious comfort.
The most famous VSY yachts are the 72-meter (236 feet) Stella Maris and the 60-meter (197 feet) Sealion (previously known as Candyscape), both of them multiple award winners.
All the VSY yachts were designed to receive the ABS Class R2 classification for environmentally-friendly features. These included a sewage treatment for black and grey water, an oily bilge water separator, CFC-free refrigeration systems, and green anchoring (through the Dynamic Positioning function). The DP function also enabled the huge superyacht to reach areas otherwise inaccessible to vessels in this size category.
Design-wise, the acclaimed Espen Oeino and Katharina Raczek from Newcruise Yacht Project & Design created a floating resort for the ultimate vacations at sea. RoMa features generous accommodations, welcoming up to 12 guests across six cabins. Unlike yachts that favor the primary suite and place all the other cabins on the lower deck, RoMa offers nearly everyone onboard spectacular views and exquisite luxury.
The master suite reveals a king-size bed and a cozy seating area, flooded by natural light thanks to the panoramic windows. Precious white silk was used for the carpeting and wall lining, adding a glamorous touch to the lavish bedroom. The space also includes a separate wardrobe, a bathroom with separate sinks, and a bathtub.
The yacht's interior style can be defined as nautical, and the owner (an Austrian millionaire, allegedly) specifically requested "elegant simplicity." This is reflected in the relaxed atmosphere and the airy spaces, with almost all the furniture and fittings custom designed by Newcruise. Despite the apparent simplicity of the overall design, precious materials such as silks, natural stones, Macassar ebony, and various veneers discretely reveal the yacht's genuine luxury.
Speaking of luxury, the fabulous RoMa doesn't include only the standard water toys you'd see on a famous charter yacht. In addition to the Jet Skis, Sea-Doos, kayaks, and paddle boards, RoMa comes with its own mini boat.
T/T Roma is a 55-foot (16 meters) chase boat with a double cabin, a bathroom, and a salon. Plus, after delighting guests with adrenaline-pumping speeds of up to 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph), this mini yacht invites them to enjoy its great exterior platform, perfect for sunbathing.
Plus, RoMa claims to be the first yacht licensed as a PADI Superyacht Dive Boat. Thanks to this, folks onboard can enjoy diving as safely as possible and even obtain scuba diving licenses that are recognized worldwide. Kids, in particular, will surely want to check out the considerable 20-meter (65.6 feet) water slide from the sun deck to the sea level.
Fun seems to be endless onboard this beautiful pleasure craft. The separate movie theatre also doubles as a gaming room. The sun deck includes a fancy swimming pool with a jet stream and a large gym with great views and air conditioning.
The impressive main salon reveals a sophisticated backlit onyx bar. It can seat all 12 guests at the majestic table for formal dining. The sky lounge is perfect for relaxed, al-fresco dining, while another informal bar awaits on the sun deck.
RoMa is comparable to these two in size (62 meters/203 feet), luxury, and technology. It was launched in 2010 as the second superyacht built by the young VSY. According to VSY, RoMa successfully traveled to the Indian Ocean right after being handed over to its owner, confirming its top-notch performance and technical prowess.
Three VIP cabins benefit from equally impressive views, thanks to their placement on the main deck. For more privacy, one more stateroom can be found on the upper deck, and the sixth one sits on the lower deck.
Thanks to this unique chase boat (an Anvera tender worth €1.3 million/$1.4 million) RoMa's guests can take lavish day trips to hidden beaches and other fun locations while enjoying the same level of comfort as onboard the mothership.
This elegant Italian yacht was built as the ideal boat for its millionaire owner. Still, it's luckily not a secretive one. Anyone willing to spend €370,000 ($409,000) per week can enjoy all the luxuries onboard RoMa, including its unique mini yacht.