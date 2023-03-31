This $18 Million Italian Luxury Yacht Was Born to Turn Heads Wherever It Goes

For a few very lucky people, summer vacations can mean cruising to spectacular places around the world onboard their very own, multimillion-dollar pleasure craft. Yachting at its finest also has a lot to do with style, and you can’t go wrong with Italian designers. A boat like Mrs. L is sure to grab attention even in the fanciest marinas.
The bold and sophisticated Mrs. L is impossible to ignore, with its metallic grey coat that shines brilliantly in the sun, and its sharp bow. It’s not here for wild adventures in remote places, or to show off the latest technical innovations. Everything about this ultra-stylish vessel is an invitation to relaxation and pure indulgence.
Although it made its debut more than a decade ago, Mrs. L is still one of the most beautiful Mondomarine yachts in operation. This Italian builder has a long history, dating back to the beginning of the 20th century when it was named Campanella.
It embarked on a glamorous journey around the 1970s, when it went from repairing commercial ships to building ultra-luxurious superyachts. That’s when the Mondomarine brand was born, known today for iconic yachts like Sarastar, Serenity, and Ipanema. Since 2018, it’s been part of Palumbo Superyachts, the company that also operates ISA Yachts and Columbus Yachts.
The beautiful pleasure craft we see today is the result of three refits that kept its original design up to date. Precisely a decade ago, Mrs. L got additional seating, custom furniture, and a new awning for its aft deck, while another designer, Harrison Eidsgaard, refreshed its interiors.
A new series of upgrades arrived in 2020, including things like a better AV/IT system, new water toys, and an advanced shore power converter.
The most extensive refit, worth millions of dollars, was completed recently, in 2021. The former garage was transformed into a guest restroom, leaving the rest of the space for a generous beach club. The laundry was also repositioned, so that a new twin cabin could be added to the crew quarters. The old navigation systems were also replaced by state-of-the-art ECDIS systems.
This part of the pleasure craft was completely transformed. In addition to the ultra-inviting lounging area, it also got a brand-new, full-service central bar, with a Teppanyaki grill. It’s no surprise that this is described as everyone’s favorite spot onboard Mrs. L.
But there’s plenty to enjoy anywhere else as well. The bridge deck is comprised of three separate areas: the helm and the captain’s quarters sit at the front, an outdoor lounge area is placed at the aft, and a beautiful cinema lounge (which can also become an additional guest cabin, if needed) dominated the center.
Mrs. L’s sophisticated main salon, flaunting fold-out balconies on both sides, can be found on the main deck. The elegant master suite, with an enormous bed and a sophisticated en-suite bathroom, is located forward. And there’s enough room left on the main deck for another outdoor area that’s perfect for al-fresco dining and cocktails.
Every detail onboard the Mrs. L adds a touch of glamour – picture precious pieces of furniture, Lalique crystal decorations, sophisticated linens inside the staterooms, and Limoges porcelain on the tables.
Designed for its guests to enjoy the outdoors to the fullest, this Italian beauty also sports an elegant beach club and a large swimming pool on the wheelhouse foredeck. When it’s time for some action-packed fun, the tender garage reveals multiple jet skis, sea scooters, paddle boards, inflatable toys, and diving equipment.
The Mrs. L is neither too big or too heavy (it’s just under 500 GT) which allows it to hit the waves at a more thrilling speed, compared to mammoth superyachts. Powered by twin MTU engines, it can easily reach 18 knots (20.7 mph/30.3 kph), although it feels most comfortable somewhere around 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph). It also promises a decent 4,000-nautical mile (7,400 km) range, which is more than enough for playing in the Mediterranean.
Mrs. L has to offer. The 2009 Mondomarine yacht is currently up for grabs, asking for nearly $18 million. The price tag might be discouraging, but its fabulous appearance will surely attract the right one.
