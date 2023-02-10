Stunning New Superyacht Made in Italy Fetches $35 Million

One of the most impressive new builds on the superyacht market is saying “Ciao” to its new (and very wealthy!) owner.
The luxury yacht world took a double hit over these past years. First, it was the pandemic that slowed things down significantly. Last year, the war in Ukraine and the international sanctions against the Russian oligarchs who were supporting Kremlin determined an unprecedented hunt for some famous superyachts. This also affected certain builders and yacht brokerage companies.
However, new luxury yachts continue to be built at a fast rate, and multimillion sales continue to bring luxury toys to the lucky owners that can afford them. This recent sale of the Ciao superyacht is definitely a good sign for the industry so early in the new year. And we can presume that it will remain one of the most important yacht sales of 2023.
As usual, the final selling price hasn’t been disclosed, but Ciao’s last-known asking price was €32.9 million ($35 million). So, one thing’s for sure: whoever its new owner is, they must be someone very wealthy. And they’ll be very proud to show off this Italian beauty in all the places where millionaire yacht owners typically show up.
Just above the unofficial size limit that separates superyachts from “regular” yachts, the 171-foot (52 meters) Ciao turned heads as soon as it was officially launched, last year. It came from the prestigious CRN shipyard in Italy, a guarantee of sophisticated style and best-in-line performance.
With a generous length and a volume of under 500 GT, Ciao boasts plenty of breathtaking socializing areas onboard, while still keeping things efficient, like a good modern yacht should. When cruising at an economical speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph) it only burns 90 liters on both of its Caterpillar engines. One of the main reasons for that is its lightweight hull design, built of aluminum. On the other hand, this giant of the seas isn’t shy about flexing its power either, and can cut through the waves at nearly 19 knots (22 mph/35 kph).
If it looks so good on the outside, you can imagine the opulent style that Ciao reveals on board. Massari Design was in charge of that, and you can feel the typical Italian sophistication oozing through every pore of this floating masterpiece.
There’s a stunning area on the upper deck that’s perfect for dining in open air, and big enough for ten guests. The sundeck awaits, with a generous spa pool and coy sun beds. Last but not least, the beach club offers the best way to connect with the water – it’s unusually large even for a yacht this size, and perfectly equipped for five-star relaxation.
This $35 million toy is ready to take its new owner on the most wonderful vacation, so we’ll probably hear all about its adventures soon.
