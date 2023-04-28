Classic Italian Superyacht With Impeccable Style Hides a Glamorous History

Thanks to the versatile yacht charter market worldwide, anyone can feel like a millionaire and even royalty for a week. As long as they can afford the steep weekly rates, folks can discover what it's like to cruise and party onboard a spectacular floating mansion like the Wind of Fortune.
Refit is a magical word for yachts and vessels, saving them from the inevitable damage that time causes. It also makes older boats look and feel brand-new, no matter what they've been through. Yachts can live happily for decades with proper maintenance and regular refits. Regarding chartering, classic vessels can be just as tempting, if not more than new builds, as long as they can keep up with modern demands and be willing to reinvent themselves more than once.
This Italian luxury yacht has done precisely that. Looking at it, you'd think this is a modern-day pleasure craft built from the start for family fun and memorable cruises. The impeccable style, both on the outside and inside, gives no glimpse into the yacht's long history. Charter customers who enjoy this vessel today find themselves on a boat that was built for royalty and one that starred in a popular Hollywood movie.
Arab royals are infamous for showing off some of the most spectacular and sometimes outrageous luxury toys, from exquisite cars to massive yachts and private planes. Each one is built from scratch specifically for them and highly customized. Many of the most stunning superyachts are owned by Arab royalty and are typically meant for private use only.
Luckily, several of the classic luxury yachts once owned by royalty were sold and eventually ended up on the charter market, allowing more people to admire and even enjoy them. One of them is the one currently known as Wind of Fortune. This Italian beauty was born back in 1981 and was commissioned by the Emir of Bahrain.
At 172 feet (52 meters), the Wind of Fortune is much more modest compared to more recent yachts built for Arab billionaires. Still, it's a superyacht, and it surely dazzled in every way back then when megayachts weren't common. This early part of its life is shrouded in mystery. Eventually, the Italian-built pleasure craft changed its name to Rio Frio, going from the glamour of royal life to that of Hollywood movies.
In the second major chapter of its life, it joined the ranks of luxury yachts that made an appearance in a movie. In the case of Wind of Fortune, it was Rush Hour 2, starring Jackie Chan. Today, it presents itself as a family-friendly yacht with a classic soul, far from the opulence of luxury toys owned by Arab royals or the party vibe of star-studded vacation yachts.
Wind of Fortune underwent several refits throughout this period, including three major ones in 1998, 2010, and 2016. It even looks much different than it did initially, after going from an all-white exterior to a dark blue hull with a contrasting superstructure. Three years ago, it was entirely rebuilt, and it shows. It would be impossible to guess Wind of Fortune's age or noble origin.
Although smaller than most superyachts built for emirs and sheiks, Wind of Fortune still offers impressive accommodation for its size category. The seven cabins onboard include a superb master suite with a huge bed, a cozy lounge area, and separate en-suite bathrooms. The sound-insulated VIP stateroom includes an elegant bathroom with a marble bathtub. The other five cabins are all surprisingly spacious and well-equipped.
Although modernized, the Wind of Fortune maintains some of its classic grandeur. The interior style exudes a timeless elegance, reflected in the classic furniture and the carefully-chosen art collection throughout. It seamlessly blends traditional areas, such as the main salon, the formal dining area, and the sky lounge full-size bar, with contemporary amenities like the fully-equipped gym and a dedicated playroom for kids.
Whether they choose the beautiful sun deck with a large jacuzzi or the oversized beach club with a multitude of water toys available, guests onboard Wind of Fortune have plenty of room for sun lounging and socializing.
Performance-wise, this '80s yacht is also a great option for economical cruising due to low consumption levels. Propelled by two Mirless Blackstone engines at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph), this sizeable vessel burns 390 liters (103 gallons) per hour.
Wind of Fortune has successfully passed the test of time, and this is also due to its high-quality DNA. It was built by one of the most reputable Italian shipyards, CRN Ancona, with an exterior design by Kevin Calhoun and interiors by Merritt Knowles.
Folks willing to part with €7.9 million ($8.7 million) have the rare chance to become the owners of a luxury yacht initially built for royalty. Considering the yacht's recent price slash of over $1 million, this is a bargain. In the meantime, Wind of Fortune continues its successful charter career, and who knows what the future will bring next?