The Completely Transformed Kashmir Is One of the Most Beautiful American Yachts Today

It's hard not to gaze with admiration at the massive and sumptuous European luxury yachts flaunting their silhouettes in places like the French Riviera or the Italian Coast. Still, plenty of millionaire-worthy luxury toys can call Fort Lauderdale their home. Kashmir has a long and interesting history and continues to be one of the most luxurious American-made yachts.

33 photos Photo: HMY Yachts