The Completely Transformed Kashmir Is One of the Most Beautiful American Yachts Today

It's hard not to gaze with admiration at the massive and sumptuous European luxury yachts flaunting their silhouettes in places like the French Riviera or the Italian Coast. Still, plenty of millionaire-worthy luxury toys can call Fort Lauderdale their home. Kashmir has a long and interesting history and continues to be one of the most luxurious American-made yachts.
Most yachts of a certain age have undergone at least one major refit. In the case of Kashmir, it was a total transformation, almost a rebirth. The version initially built in 1995 is no more than a memory. What we see today is the result of a complex rebuilt in 2008. Even if 15 years have passed since that turning point in the yacht's destiny, Kashmir is still one of the most glamorous and welcoming pleasure craft in the US.
Kashmir instantly draws attention with its unusual light blue hull. Also, it reveals a pleasant surprise for those who step on board. It claims to be one of the few, if not the only, yacht in its size range offering six generous staterooms. This was one of the many benefits of the complex 2008 refit, which included a considerable extension of the overall length.
The boat was originally 115 feet long (35 meters), and in 2008, it gained around 15 extra feet, adding up to a total length of 133 feet (40.5 meters). That year, the vessel got its keel rebuilt, new shafts, new wiring, fuel tanks, and plumbing. The entire flybridge was redone using new aluminum, and more than 65% of the aluminum throughout the vessel was new.
The Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, completed the massive transformation process of the former Serque, who became Kashmir. That same year, its interior was also completely restyled by Genesis Yachtline.
This was a company based in Viareggio, Italy, known for designing and outfitting Benetti yachts – one of the most prestigious superyacht brands in the world. The result? Opulent, classic-style interiors with an abundance of mahogany, precious marble, and silk textiles.
The rebirth was only a starting point for the American yacht. It benefitted from continuous improvement in recent years, which explains its fabulous current shape. Some upgrades include new teak decks, an expansive swim platform, new electric switchboards in the engine room, underwater full-spectrum lights, and stone refinishing for everything from the floors to the countertops and countertops showers. Plus, it was completely repainted, top to bottom, just two years ago.
All of these upgrades were added between 2017 and 2021. Most importantly, the CAT C-32 Acert engines, 1,800 HP each, were rebuilt in 2018 at 5,000 hours. Today, Kashmir can comfortably cruise at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph), boasting a remarkable top speed of 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph).
At maximum speed, it burns 190 gallons per hour, and when cruising, this drops to 70 gallons. With a total fuel capacity of 9,000 gallons (over 34,000 liters), the upgraded yacht can ensure a modest range of 1,700 nautical miles (3,150 km), sufficient for the Bahamas, where it usually hangs out.
As mentioned, one of Kashmir's most impressive features is the generous accommodation. The on-deck master suite is called Cat Cay and is worthy of a millionaire owner. It reveals an XL bed, a large flat-screen TV, and a walk-in wardrobe. An exquisite jacuzzi spa with a shower stall and a second TV separates the two en-suite bathrooms, which are richly decorated.
The other five cabins, all with en-suite bathrooms, generous closet space, Wi-Fi, and the latest entertainment systems, are placed on the lower deck. The VIP cabin called Andros sits all the way forward. Two identical king-bed cabins, located aft in the lower foyer, are named Freeport and Nassau. Finally, the Exuma cabin can welcome up to three guests, while the Bimini twin cabin features two Pullman beds.
With such generous accommodation for 13 guests, plus a considerable seven-people crew, Kashmir is perfect for families and large groups. This is surely one of the reasons for its unchanged popularity as a charter yacht over the years.
Another surprisingly-luxurious feature is the 10-people jacuzzi. Again, this is something you'd typically find on much larger superyachts. This jacuzzi is part of what the yacht's expansive flybridge offers, with an elegant dining table, BBQ equipment, and a modern full bar with seating. An optional enclosure and air conditioning ensure a perfect atmosphere in any weather.
Kashmir's current owner was willing to invest in these modern upgrades. It seems almost unbelievable that this cool, opulent pleasure craft was built in the '90s and underwent a significant refit 15 years ago.
However, the owner is willing to part with this glamorous Broward Marine vessel for the right amount. Kashmir, one of the most beautiful American-built yachts currently in operation, is up for grabs. For a little under $7 million, a new proud owner could show off this beauty in the Bahamas.