Billionaire’s American Superyacht Is Just as Fun as It Is Luxurious

Some yachts are built for exploring remote locations, some showcase some of the latest innovations in terms of eco-friendly technology, while others are simply floating works of art. As its name suggests, Loon is mostly about fun – packed with toys and ready to party, this American yacht is in a class of its own.
Harbour Island, Sovereign, Loon – three names, three different owners, and three life chapters. Today, the massive 180-footer (nearly 55 meters) is 15 years old, and at the height of its charter career. Claiming to be the most popular yacht in one of the most popular yachting locations in the world (the Bahamas and Caribbean) Loon comes with high expectations, and doesn’t disappoint. When it comes to adrenaline-pumping adventures, and glamorous parties, it really is number one.
Everything about Loon is related to America. It’s chartered in one of the most popular vacation destination for folks in the U.S. (Bahamas), it’s allegedly owned by a U.S. billionaire, and it was built in Florida. Craig Leopold is mostly known as the owner of the NHL (National Hockey League)’s Minnesota Wild team.
For someone who is into sports, Loon would indeed be the perfect pleasure craft – it’s literally an ocean-going toy box, with everything from diving to golf equipment. But it also needs a billionaire owner, because the costs of running this enormous vessel and keeping it in top shape are just as tremendous (at least a couple of millions per year).
Kevin Keith and Lester Miller founded the Florida-based Newcastle Marine in 1999, and in 2001 they were already making waves with their first build, the rugged Newcastle Explorer. This American explorer would go on to not only cruise around the world multiple times, but also make it through a tsunami and even help save lives.
Two other successful explorer yachts were launched before the shipyard’s first Yacht Series was introduced, in 2011. By that time, Newcastle Marine had merged with Keith Marine, becoming Newcastle Shipyards. The new Yacht Series made its debut with the impressive Island Harbour, who would later be known as Sovereign, and eventually sold in 2017 (when it was renamed Loon).
Loon was an instant hit, becoming a finalist for some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, including the 2012 Naval Architecture Award, and the 2012 World Superyacht Awards (for Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 500 GT to 1,299 GT).
But Loon is still a billionaire’s luxury toy at heart. Its impressive 1,100 GT volume includes lavish accommodation for up to 14 guests, and ultra-spacious areas for socializing in open air. It boasts not just one, but two master suites, one on the main deck and the other on the bridge deck – both with huge windows, for spectacular views. The other four staterooms are configured as double cabins.
One of its most spectacular features is the panoramic sky lounge. Imagine a lounge that’s big enough for 100 people, flaunting a 10-foot-high (3 meters) vaulted ceiling. This is the ultimate party spot, with fabulous views, when the yacht is docked.
The sky lounge salon is twice as big as the main one, it includes a large bar, and it provides easy access to the upper aft deck. This is where guests can enjoy fancy outdoor dining and relaxation.
But everyone’s favorite place onboard has to be the beach club, that seems to flow seamlessly onto the FunAir Inflatable Sea Pool and water sports hub. There’s no better way to transition from onboard fun to fun on the water.
This fabulous Sea Pool is also accompanied by a FunAir Extreme Yacht Slide, and one of the richest water toy selections around. This includes several three-seat Seadoo jet skis, wake boards, SeaBobs, kayaks, Lift Foil efoils, and a powerful 43” Everglades center console. Loon is also a certified Dive Center charter yacht, and its crew includes water sports professionals that offer both beginner lessons and tips for experienced divers.
For those who are primarily interested in thrilling adventures at sea, Loon is the perfect choice, as long as they can part with $350,000 per week. Thanks to a recent refit in 2020, this decade-old luxury vessel is still going strong.
Bahamas superstar will continue to delight its lucky guests with fun toys and exquisite outdoor relaxation.
