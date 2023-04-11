Upgrades Worth $800K Helped Bring This All-American Yacht a New Owner

Even though it had to spend some time on the market and eventually offer a hefty price drop, this 2015 Hargrave yacht got itself a new owner, just in time for the summer season.
Remember when yachts close to 50 meters (164 feet) were considered the epitome of luxury at sea? Today, there are so many enormous superyachts towering above all others in ports, that a yacht under 50 meters looks like a trinket. Yet, a pleasure craft like the 101-foot (30.7 meters) Seas the Day could be considered the perfect vacation yacht even today.
Seas the Day was born in 2015, but it enjoyed what could be considered a rebirth in 2022. That’s because it got upgrades of up to $800,000, which is a big boost for a vessel that’s worth around $5 million altogether. At the beginning of last year, the Hargrave yacht took a break and spent a couple of months on land.
It was refreshed from top to bottom. The teak decks were sanded, the hull and the topsides got a thorough cleaning, and the bottom was repainted. The AC system and sea valves were replaced, and new equipment was added, including new blowers and zero-speed stabilizers that prevent rolling motion when the yacht is at anchor. A triple-sail canopy was also added to the flybridge, for protection.
After this refurbishment, Seas the Day emerged looking fresh and ready to cruise in the Bahamas (its favorite playground). In October 2022, it hit the market, asking for $6,450,000. It wasn’t one of those quick sales that sometimes shake things up in the yachting world. Instead, the old Hargrave had to wait for approximately six months before sealing the deal.
By the time it found a new owner, its price had dropped to $5.4 million – a bargain for a luxury yacht that can accommodate up to eight guests and that recently got upgrades worth $800,000.
This custom yacht was styled by Yacht Interiors by Shelley and sports a classic, elegant look. The main salon features high-gloss walnut walls and cabinets, and it’s just as elegant as the aft bar, featuring a dining console covered in Calcutta marble, and a modern entertainment system.
The master suite also reveals an abundance of glossy wood, including walnut and zebrawood, and it’s built with plenty of storage. The VIP stateroom is almost as big, fitted with a king-size bed and abundant storage as well. While the yacht cruises smoothly at 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph) guests onboard get to enjoy the jacuzzi, the sun pads, and the numerous lounge areas – the flybridge has enough seating and lounging spots for up to 24 people.
Seas the Day proves that luxury comes in small sizes too, and its new lucky owner is in for a great cruising season.
