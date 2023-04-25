Feadship's New Hybrid Superyacht Challenges Conventional Design and Engineering Practices

When Feadship launched the world's first truly hybrid superyacht, the innovative 274-foot (84-meter) motor yacht Savannah, the Dutch shipbuilder promised to change the yachting experience forever by offering enhanced fuel efficiency and a quieter cruising experience. Now, the company is adding yet another vessel to its lineup of sustainably-focused yachts, further showcasing the innovative approach that has come to define it.

10 photos Photo: Feadship