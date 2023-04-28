A Whopping $175 Million Could Bring This Swedish Concept Yacht to Life

It's safe to say that few things are as exciting as becoming the owner of a freshly-designed superyacht. The millionaires and billionaires who are getting their luxury toys built from scratch today have the chance to become active supporters of sustainability and environmental protection. Green luxury is a reality, and impressive concepts like the Lycka superyacht are paving the way for a new generation of clean-energy vessels and a new perspective on high-end yachting.

23 photos Photo: Denison Yachting