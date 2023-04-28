A Whopping $175 Million Could Bring This Swedish Concept Yacht to Life

It's safe to say that few things are as exciting as becoming the owner of a freshly-designed superyacht. The millionaires and billionaires who are getting their luxury toys built from scratch today have the chance to become active supporters of sustainability and environmental protection. Green luxury is a reality, and impressive concepts like the Lycka superyacht are paving the way for a new generation of clean-energy vessels and a new perspective on high-end yachting.
Scandinavian minimalism feels right at home in tiny houses, the mobile dwellings that embody sustainability and frugal living. In conjunction with superyachts, however, it seems out of place. These controversial pleasure craft are equally admired and hated for their extravagant amenities and negative impact on the environment and are typically associated with the most lavish interior styles.
The green wave that has reached even the opulent world of luxury yachts is slowly changing that perception. Several new models that have emerged in recent years are demonstrating that luxury and clean propulsion can be compatible.
In this new equation, the philosophy behind Scandinavian minimalism fits perfectly. Scandinavian countries are known as pioneers and active supporters of environmental protection and sustainability in all fields. It makes sense, therefore, that a Swedish-designed superyacht would embody these concepts.
Lycka is Swedish for "happiness," and it's the name of a fresh concept yacht, ready to be completed in 2025. Lycka is an enormous vessel of 252 feet (77 meters), putting a Scandinavian spin on luxury at sea and effective performance.
A Swedish design firm envisioned this original creation. Tillberg Design of Sweden is not a newcomer. Its history goes back to the ‘1960s, when the company's founder, Robert Tillberg, created a beautiful ocean liner named Kungsholm.
In 2022, Tillberg Design started a new chapter through the launch of Viken Group, focusing on yachts in particular. Another important step was the acquisition of HotLab, a relatively young Italian design studio that has left its mark on numerous European luxury yachts.
Although we can admire only the renderings of Lycka, a project announced in 2022, it's enough to give us an idea of how beautiful the future yacht will be. This is Scandinavian minimalism at its finest, at a large scale. Describing Lycka as a home away from home is not a cliché because this is exactly what its creators had in mind.
Lycka features a huge owner's suite on the main deck, plus six en-suite staterooms on the lower deck. All boast impressive dimensions and can accommodate up to 14 guests. The crew quarters are also generous, including ten double cabins.
The main deck reveals an open-plan design that blurs the line between indoor and outdoor spaces. Try to picture oversized windows, elegant folding balconies, and seemingly endless lounging areas everywhere. Both simple and luxurious, this harmonious yacht is meant to feel like a peaceful, comfortable home at sea. Its highlights include a modern gym-spa hybrid, a beach club with twin sea terraces, a lavish jacuzzi on the sun deck, and the mandatory helipad.
Lycka blends Swedish style with German craftsmanship. The yard that will build it is none other than the world-famous Nobiskrug. The Rendsburg-based shipyard is one of the oldest in the world, founded way back in 1905. It has delivered hundreds of vessels throughout its history, including exceptional superyachts. Since 2000, the German builder started focusing on larger luxury yachts and has become a clean-energy pioneer in recent years.
Nobiskrug broke the norm with a pioneering green yacht in 2020. The 262-foot (80 meters) Artefact is the world's biggest in this size category in terms of volume (2,999 GT). More importantly, it was one of the first in this industry to comply with the stringent Tier III emission regulations issued by IMO (the International Maritime Organization).
Artefact featured an advanced diesel-electric Azipod propulsion system made by ABS, a modern dynamic positioning system (for maintaining position without dropping anchor, which helps protect the sea floor), and an advanced wastewater recycling system. Plus, thanks to a large battery storage system and solar panels, this green yacht can operate for short periods of time without any help from its diesel engines.
After Artefact made waves and won multiple awards for its green innovations, Nobiskrug is determined to continue on the same path. The Swedish-designed Lycka will also feature optional hybrid propulsion and other sustainable systems that will be disclosed at a later date. For now, the builder has only revealed that Lycka will be optimized for efficient cruising at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph).
The German yard is ready to start building this new green yacht, scheduled to be completed in 2025. This new-generation pleasure craft comes with a €159 million ($175 million) price tag, perfect for a modern billionaire who supports sustainability. This is considered a low introductory price in the world of jaw-dropping luxury toys. Green luxury is possible, but it's not cheap.