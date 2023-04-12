My Legacy Superyacht Brings Back the Luxury of Yacht Interiors of Yesteryear

The superyacht industry is diverse and full of surprises. From intricate profiles to quirky interiors, these pleasure watercraft can take many forms to meet the requirements of even the most demanding owners. While interior design studios all over the world are mainly focusing on creating contemporary interiors with green designs and state-of-the-art technology, there are some designers who take inspiration from the superyachts of bygone eras.

16 photos Photo: Codecasa/Tommaso Spadolini