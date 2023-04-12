My Legacy Superyacht Brings Back the Luxury of Yacht Interiors of Yesteryear

The superyacht industry is diverse and full of surprises. From intricate profiles to quirky interiors, these pleasure watercraft can take many forms to meet the requirements of even the most demanding owners. While interior design studios all over the world are mainly focusing on creating contemporary interiors with green designs and state-of-the-art technology, there are some designers who take inspiration from the superyachts of bygone eras.
Tommaso Spadolini, one of the most revered designers in the yachting industry with more than 40 years of experience in the field, has recently revealed images of the interiors of My Legacy, a superyacht he designed for Codecasa, and they are nothing short of breathtaking.
My Legacy is a 184-foot (55.7-meter) vessel whose cruising story started in 2021 when it was delivered to its Arabic owner. It features a steel hull, an aluminum superstructure, and a teak deck. Its sleek, distinctly contemporary exterior design is in stark contrast with the lavish living quarters that look like they have come straight from the Gilded Age. However, the four-deck superyacht boasts a unified look, achieved through a masterful blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design elements, like the dark glass visible from the exterior and its svelte silhouette and dynamic aesthetic.
This is not the first custom Codecasa superyacht the Arabic businessman commissioned, so he is a knowledgeable owner with precise requests, especially for the interior. He asked for a luxurious palette of red, blue, and gold hues to balance the vessel's all-white exterior, and Spadolini spared no expense in meeting the client's requests while also producing "an incredible example of craftsmanship."
Taking inspiration from luxurious periods of the past, Spadolini put passion and care into every detail, managing to perfectly customize and match materials and colors to create a consistency of style. He leveraged the artisanal contacts he built up over his long career and sourced all the woods, marbles, and brocade used in crafting the yacht's lavish interior. Most of the details are handmade by accomplished modern artisans.
Well-known brands put their stamp on this yacht’s interior design. For instance, Stilnavi took care of the intricate woodwork, Ginori 1735 supplied exquisite porcelain, and Badari Firenze was responsible for the classic lighting. Loris Zanca contributed with the fabrics throughout My Legacy, while DL Décor and Zanaboni provided the plush furnishings. There is a sense of consistency throughout the yacht. One of the elements that ensures this consistency is the mahogany cabinetry, which features an identical pattern around the edge in all interior spaces.
The main salon is adorned with gilded armchairs upholstered in red-and-gold brocade and elegant mahogany cabinetry panels boasting briarwood centers. Intricate patterns can be observed around the edge of the cabinetry, and the same design is reflected in the carpets.
The owner of My Legacy benefits from a lavish apartment, including two cabins and a private lounge. It is located forward on the main deck and continues the red and gold theme seen on many areas of the yacht.
A VIP cabin on the deck below and two additional staterooms complete the guest accommodations on board the superyacht. Keeping up with the high standards set by the owner's apartment, the VIP cabin is fitted out in a similar fashion but in different colors. Blue and gold reign supreme in this cabin that stretches the full 33-foot (10-meter) beam of the vessel. The remaining two guest cabins are designed in a combination of beige and gold.
The grandeur on the inside also extends to outdoor spaces. The swimming pool on the upper deck is surrounded by plush custom lounger seats, while a generous sitting area on the sundeck and the alfresco dining space boast upholstered chairs crafted from refined outdoor fabrics.
In terms of performance, the My Legacy superyacht can reach a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/31 kph), taking power from twin Caterpillar 3512E engines. It can offer a range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 mi/9,260 km) when cruising at 12 knots (14 mph/22 kph). Codecasa also equipped this vessel with a CMC Marine Stabilis Electra SE160 stabilization system that allows a smooth and enjoyable cruising experience, as it greatly reduces the roll motion effect while underway.
"The owner spent much time on board his first yacht, so he had a very clear brief on the second yacht," Spadolini explained. "He loves Italian craftsmanship and wanted a handmade interior that reflected a cultural love of sumptuousness and opulence."
Gilded, beautifully upholstered furniture pieces and mahogany wood dominate not only the common areas but also the luxurious staterooms. Everything from the lamps to the carpets and curtains shows great attention to detail in designing this space.
Speaking about the timeless styling, Spadolini said that "This interior may be classic, but displays a passion for the sea and for yachting. It is linked to the luxury of yacht interiors of the past, and I’m old enough to remember some of those!"
