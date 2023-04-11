This $140 Million Superyacht Boasts Four Pools and a Heli-Deck

This unique-looking superyacht that simply screams luxury is the definition of a billionaire’s toy. It comes from a shipyard that specializes in floating mansions for some of the richest people in the world, and despite its age, it continues to dazzle with its striking silhouette and extravagant amenities.
Sunrays is the billionaire’s version of a family boat. It was built for private leisure and fun, but to most of us it looks more like a floating five-star resort. It’s one of those designs that didn’t revolutionize yachting, but stayed true to what superyachts are essentially about – opulent luxury and ultimate comfort.
More than a decade ago, in 2010, Sunrays was delivered as the latest model in Oceanco’s highly-successful Y700 series. Oceanco is a name that has made waves even among those who aren’t the biggest yachting fans. For those who aren’t familiar with it, two yacht names would be enough to suggest this brand’s outstanding reputation – Seven Seas (Steven Spielberg’s former yacht, now operating as Man of Steel) and Koru (Jeff Bezos’ fresh luxury toy).
What’s fascinating about this Dutch builder is that even though it’s relatively young for the world of boat building, especially compared to the historic Dutch shipyards that are dominating the market today, it grew extremely fast, and now enjoys a solid reputation worldwide. One of the reasons could be that it focused on superyachts over 80 meters (262 feet) right from the start.
This yacht-building company was founded in 1987, and at first, the hulls and superstructures were built in Durban, South Africa, and then sent to the Netherlands, where the building process would be completed. Eventually, Oceanco moved all of its operations to the Netherlands, where it brought to life multiple famous superyachts, that went on to win prestigious awards.
Considering the size category it focuses on, it’s no surprise that this Dutch builder knows what billionaire yacht owners are looking for. Sunrays is also said to have an ultra-rich owner – Ravi Ruia. Ravi and Shashi Ruia are known as the billionaire Mumbai brothers who own the Essar Group, with multiple branches.
Sunrays is undoubtedly made for the high life. It easily turns heads with its rare, teal blue color, that perfectly matches the French Riviera. This is where Sunrays feels most at home and where it has spent most of its life.
Although a mammoth vessel of over 260 feet (85.5 meters), it doesn’t typically go any further than the Mediterranean. Whenever it’s not enjoyed by its owner and his family, this beautiful blue toy can be chartered by other families, but not for a small price. Those who want a taste of luxury must be willing to part with a whopping €1.1 million per week (more than $1.25 million).
But how often do you hear of yachts that boast no less than four pools? And this in addition to a giant heli-deck that converts to a disco stage, and sophisticated accommodation for up to 12 guests. The spectacular result is owed to the creativity of two industry giants – the late Bjorn Johansson, who designed Sunrays’ aggressive, yet majestic silhouette, and the acclaimed Terence Disdale, who envisioned an interior described by Oceanco as “timeless.”
Sunrays’ accommodation definitely raises the bar in terms of luxury. It offers a total of nine suites, all with beautiful views and a flexible layout. The master suite and a VIP cabin are both on the upper deck, and can be joined, to create a lavish owner’s deck.
The master suite has access to its own terrace and jacuzzi, and can integrate a third cabin that could be used to kids or nannies, while the VIP stateroom also has a private balcony. Five more cabins, including a second VIP stateroom, are placed on the main deck, while a third VIP stateroom, on the lower deck, offers sea-level views from its private balcony.
In addition to the typical large jacuzzi on the sun deck, Sunrays also spoils with its guests with a huge, double pool on the main deck, flanked by cozy sun pads. An entire deck is dedicated to a state-of-the-art spa, with both a Hammam and a sauna, and there’s also a modern indoor/outdoor gym.
Originally, an Airbus H145 sporting a matching teal blue color scheme waited proudly on the yacht’s helipad. The heli-deck is still functional and also doubles as a club area at night, thanks to the premium light and sound systems.
During the day, a cinema, a main salon, and numerous indoor and outdoor lounge areas provide both fun and relaxation. In fact, one of the most interesting features of Sunrays is that delicate, Asian-inspired panels are used throughout, to help create intimacy in bigger spaces. This makes the lounge areas more versatile – they can be enjoyed as such, or converted into smaller, more private spots for relaxation.
Powered by twin MTU engines, the beautiful Sunrays is easily propelled to 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph) and it claims to be in excellent shape, following its most recent refit in 2018. Mainly a popular charter yacht, Sunrays is also up for grabs, although the €129 million ($140 million) price tag isn’t as inviting as its exquisite amenities.