Rare Italian Luxury Yacht Sold in Asia for $8 Million

One of the positive sides of globalization is that beautiful yachts made in one part of the world can show off their silhouettes in a totally different part of the world. With Dutch and Italian builders dominating the luxury yacht market, there are higher chances of seeing some of these European beauties all over the globe. But this Phoenix is still a rare bird in Asia.
If we’re talking discontinued yacht ranges, it would seem almost impossible to find a pleasure craft in this category that’s in pristine condition and hardly used. Yet, the new owner of this 123-foot (37 meters) Sanlorenzo yacht, called Phoenix, was lucky.
Although this is hardly a young boat (it’s been around for a decade) it was as good as new at the time of its sale. Phoenix was recently snatched off the market, after two years of waiting. At the beginning of 2021, it was presented as a rare model that certainly tuned heads in Hong Kong, where it was based.
This Italian yacht with an Asian home is a Sanlorenzo SD112, and very few of these pleasure craft are said to be available today since the range has been discontinued. Sanlorenzo is one of the best-known Italian yacht builders worldwide, and its SD line was inspired by the majestic transatlantic liners of the 1930s. Today, the line includes semi-displacement yachts with composite hulls, ranging from 90 feet (28 meters) to 126 (over 38 meters).
Phoenix is a rare SD112, especially because of its location in Hong Kong – at the time of the sale, it was the only Sanlorenzo in this size category that was up for grabs in Asia.
Plus, it also claimed to be barely used. When it entered the market, it only had 1,250 engine hours, and was barely lived-in, despite having been under the same ownership since 2012, and never chartered.
Neither too big nor too demanding, Phoenix looks like the ideal pleasure craft for family cruising during weekends. The 314 GT volume allows it to accommodate a large number of guests (up to 12) in its five staterooms, plus a small seven-member crew.
Its sleek, original features came from the hands of Francesco Paszkowski, one of the most acclaimed Italian designers, but the yacht also got a refresh a few years ago when its interior was refitted with expensive, designer furniture.
It boasts all the luxurious amenities that you’d typically find on charter yachts, including a generous jacuzzi on the sundeck, lavish outdoor areas for both lounging and al-fresco dining, and a well-equipped bar. Its range doesn’t stretch too far (3,000 nautical miles or 5,550 km), but it’s up for exhilarating cruises at high speed.
The new owner of this rare model was willing to part with approximately $8 million (its last-known asking price was €7.8 million). That’s a bargain for a luxury yacht that’s as good as new.
