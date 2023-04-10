Silver Star Superyacht Is Capable of Fulfilling the Needs of the Most Demanding Owners

Owning and exploring the world’s oceans on a superyacht is one of the most precious experiences one can look for. Designed to provide owners with a memorable yachting experience, the newly launched Silver Star superyacht is a true declaration of luxury, style, and sophisticated waterfront living.
Featuring a sumptuous appearance and stunning custom interiors signed off by Giorgio Armani, Silver Star is sure to leave a lasting impression. It was designed and built by Admiral Yachts, a division of the global luxury yacht operator Italian Sea Group, and is part of the yard’s S-Force lineup. Admiral is known for making the dreams of even the most demanding yacht owners come true, with an impressive portfolio that includes almost 150 yachts and megayachts.
Bearing a striking resemblance to the highly acclaimed Geco, another yacht in the S-Force series that was launched in 2020, the new 180-foot (55-meter) Silver Star features an overall sporty appearance with bold curves, sinuous lines, and aerodynamic volumes. It spans three decks, the uppermost being a sundeck, and combines the excellence of the yachting world with luxurious fashion and design.
The steel and aluminum superyacht’s hull and superstructure, as well as the layout and design, are the same as in Geco, but there are some differences too. These include the Chevy White exterior color and the interior by Italian fashion design studio Armani Casa, boasting rich fabrics and custom-designed furniture. Moreover, seamless connectivity between interior and exterior spaces was also a main focus, so it has large glass sliding doors on all decks.
A hot tub with a custom design and a bar are present on the sundeck, guaranteeing maximum relaxation for guests. Further on the upper deck, there is also a large multifunctional touch-and-go helipad for easy transportation.
“This superyacht is the further result of the exciting partnership with Giorgio Armani, of which I am extremely proud and is the confirmation of our ability to measure ourselves in unique projects with brands of excellence,” says Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group. “Giorgio Armani is synonymous with timeless elegance and refinement, and his stylistic vision contributes to further enhance our aesthetic sensibility and confirm our business model oriented to the customization of every detail to make absolutely unique each of our works in feeling with the vision and desire of each shipowner.”
A beautiful main saloon, complemented by a circular-shaped dining room, offers guests onboard plenty of opportunity for socialization. These areas can be opened up to the exterior at the touch of a button, thanks to the extra-wide glass sliding doors.
In terms of accommodation, Silver Star’s layout is typical of superyachts this size. It has been designed to comfortably sleep up to 12 guests in six suites, including a master suite on the main deck, one VIP cabin on the lower deck, and four guest staterooms, two of which can operate as twins or doubles. The vessel is also equipped with five cabins for 11 crew members, who will cater to the guests’ every need and ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.
The 499GT superyacht is meant to be enjoyed for lavish and comfortable vacations, so don’t expect any remarkable innovations in terms of performance. The vessel is fitted with two 1,926 hp CAT engines running at 2300 rpm that propel it to a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph/33 kph) and a cruising speed of 16.5 knots (19 mph/30 kph). It offers a transatlantic range (3,500 miles) when cruising comfortably at 10 knots (11.5 mph/ 19 kph).
Another noteworthy thing to mention is that the owners requested that Silver Star be built in compliance with the voluntary Green Plus classification of RINA, which prioritizes lower impact on the environment.
Silver Star is now listed for sale with TWW Yachts, the brokerage that handled the construction of the yacht for its current owner.
Several special areas on the vessel stand out, confirming the high-quality standards of Admiral vessels. The open-air beach club sitting at the waterline and taking advantage of abundant full-beam space is one of them. It has high fully-glazed side walls that provide wind protection while still keeping the area entirely alfresco for the owners and guests to be able to enjoy the surrounding ocean. A huge sunbathing platform is served by a state-of-the-art staircase that allows for easy access to the sea.
However, where Silver Star truly shines is the interior, renderings of which have just been revealed. Defined by a luxurious yet light atmosphere in Armani Casa’s style, the interiors use neutral colors, special finishes, and materials like metal, marble, and silk to add standout details.
As mentioned, neutral colors dominate the decor throughout the six staterooms, lounges, and other areas of Silver Star, but there is also a particular champagne “glow,” as Admiral describes it, which is achieved through the use of metal accents. To cut off the monochromatic environment and create a contrasting effect, the designers used Tamo wood, a cool-toned Japanese maple. Other materials used include ivory onyx, bluette rosewood marble, and printed silk produced in Venice.
