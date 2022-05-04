Low-Mile 2007 Mustang Shelby GT500 Will Easily Supercharge Your Stick Shift Love

While truly legendary as a whole, the Ford Mustang series also has its iconic stories to tell on a generational level. Take the S-197 fifth iteration, for example – or as a black cup of Shelby coffee. It is solely your choice, in this case.
When it arrived at the 2004 North American International Auto Show, this iteration showed a massive redesign that not only paved the way for new and incredible sales performances, but also got back to the roots with a retro-style, homage allure. And, even better, it brought back the fabled Shelby GT500 through the implication of Ford’s Special Vehicle Team.
But why am I telling all this when we should be talking on point? After all, we have an early model year first-generation SVT Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, “hand-built with pride” and ready to ride proud out of the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. The dealership has prepared a thorough description for the black over black example, but the gist of it is simple: this SVT will easily supercharge your stick shift love into the stratosphere. Now, for the highlights.
The 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has less than 11k miles (10,840 miles/17,445 km) on the odometer and even though we are dealing with a 15-year-old car, it looks pristine and in near-showroom-condition. Surely, that is obvious from the extensive gallery, but never forget to also check it out in person if you are willing to drop the cash.
Going inside, it is more of the same dark story with “flashes of brushed metal” for accents – including on the all-important gear shift knob for the six-speed manual transmission. Then, all you can do is sigh in anticipation of the feisty road trips to come and also drop a look under the hood. There, a Ford SVT Performance-built, 500-hp 5.4-liter supercharged V8 awaits to fire up the cylinders and send the ponies on their merry way towards igniting burnt-rubber passions with the rear wheels.
And last, but not least, comes the pesky issue of pricing. Given all the details, one should not be surprised this GT500 is not going to sell cheap. As such, the dealership has an asking quotation of exactly $45,900. By the way, if black is not your color, then perhaps a cheaper, white alternative will do the trick, even if it has slightly more miles on the odometer…
