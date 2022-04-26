1994 Dodge Viper RT/10 Switches From Low-Mile OG to Murdered-Out in an HRE Moment

While some might quickly say the original (SR I) iteration of Dodge’s V10 supercar was a ridiculously basic – even dangerous – muscle/sports car combination, the truth is that Vipers were (and always will be) special. Maybe they are not as popular as Corvettes, but they sure are unique.
Legends usually reach that status after they bow out from the show(room) floor. Unlike the aforementioned Chevy, which is equally iconic and more than alive and well, Dodge’s status will only grow as time passes by over its powerful V10 model. So, perhaps it is now the ripe time to add a Viper to your collection.
This SR I example, for instance, has nestled proudly with both the original three-spoke wheels and an HRE aftermarket set in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, thus offering the possibility of a classic black or murdered-out attire. Subtlety – as much as that is ever possible when a V10 Viper is involved – might be the name of the game here, with this RT/10 dressed up in a black paintjob over gray interior attire.
The description then swiftly makes use of all the available highlights. Among them, its prior California ownership, as well as the odometer readout of just 9,678 miles (15,575 km) overall, “or fewer than 375 miles per year on average since new.” And they say that it also received proper owner care throughout, so we should not be surprised by the stellar viewing condition. Well, the gallery does paint a pretty picture but do reserve judgment for in-person viewing if you are down for the acquisition.
Naturally, this first-generation later-model-year unit also comes packing the 8.0-liter V10 monster under the clamshell hood. And, of course, “resplendent in its red matte finish, (it) occupies a very clean and original-appearing engine bay.” Then, there is just one final detail to speak of: the asking price of no less than $69,900. Is it a big one?
