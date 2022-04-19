479-Mile Rivian R1T Launch Edition Gets the Early Adopter Blood Flowing at $150k

Right now, alongside the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, startup wonder Rivian Automotive is among the very few automakers offering a new-age electric pickup truck readily for sale. So, there’s panache in being an early adopter collector. But is it worth it?
Soon, the U.S. pickup truck EV landscape will be riddled with 2022 Ford F-150 Lightnings, 2024 Chevy Silverado EVs, or battery-powered Rams but for now, there’s only GM and Rivian fighting for zero-emission workhorse turf control. And it is not even a direct matchup as the GM behemoth is more like a heavy-duty full-size offering while Rivian’s R1T almost looks as nimble as an ICE mid-size truck hero.
Alas, do not get fooled by its streamlined and modern design, as this EV pickup truck is quite hefty – from every angle you look at it. Mass is always an issue with EVs but it may not matter that much when discussing this 2022 R1T Launch Edition as the battery-powered pickup truck features all the bells and whistles, including an 800-plus-hp quad electric motor configuration.
That is certainly not going to be the only highlight for this delivery-mile example that recently entered – quite proudly, might we add – the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. The dealership did not even have time to prepare the traditionally extensive description, but early adopters and collectors might not even need one.
Still, it is good to know that we are dealing with a gray-hued R1T (called El Cap Granite in Rivian speak) that has only racked 479 miles (771 km) on the odometer. As for the interior, it is the standard Black Mountain affair, and under the chassis resides the mid-tier Large battery pack that should be good for 320+ miles (515 km) of range. Now, let us hit you with the bad news.
So, a basic R1T can start at $67,500 but of course, the Launch Edition had the same MSRP as the higher-tier Adventure trim, at $73k. With options and destination, this unit had a total vehicle price of $75,575. Quite a hefty amount for a regular vehicle but since it is an outlandish EV pickup truck, we are giving it a hall pass. However, the dealership is now trying to flip it for almost double the profit with an asking price of no less than $149,900!
Alas, do not get fooled by its streamlined and modern design, as this EV pickup truck is quite hefty – from every angle you look at it. Mass is always an issue with EVs but it may not matter that much when discussing this 2022 R1T Launch Edition as the battery-powered pickup truck features all the bells and whistles, including an 800-plus-hp quad electric motor configuration.
That is certainly not going to be the only highlight for this delivery-mile example that recently entered – quite proudly, might we add – the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. The dealership did not even have time to prepare the traditionally extensive description, but early adopters and collectors might not even need one.
Still, it is good to know that we are dealing with a gray-hued R1T (called El Cap Granite in Rivian speak) that has only racked 479 miles (771 km) on the odometer. As for the interior, it is the standard Black Mountain affair, and under the chassis resides the mid-tier Large battery pack that should be good for 320+ miles (515 km) of range. Now, let us hit you with the bad news.
So, a basic R1T can start at $67,500 but of course, the Launch Edition had the same MSRP as the higher-tier Adventure trim, at $73k. With options and destination, this unit had a total vehicle price of $75,575. Quite a hefty amount for a regular vehicle but since it is an outlandish EV pickup truck, we are giving it a hall pass. However, the dealership is now trying to flip it for almost double the profit with an asking price of no less than $149,900!