479-Mile Rivian R1T Launch Edition Gets the Early Adopter Blood Flowing at $150k

More on this:

1 Rivian R1T Shows Impressive Fit and Finish Qualities, but Is It Watertight?

2 2022 Rivian R1T Electric Pickup for Sale at No Reserve, Auction Ending in a Few Days

3 Latest Rivian App Update Confirms the Winch, It's an Optional Extra

4 Rivian Is on Track To Deliver the Estimated 25,000 Vehicles in 2022, Is Flush With Cash

5 2022 Rivian R1T Goes to the Bonneville Salt Flats, It Runs Like the Wind