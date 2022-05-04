Young Woman Makes Good Case for the 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Would You Buy It?

Do you have a few moments to talk about this low-mileage 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500? Why of course you do, what kind of question is that, because you are already here, probably driven by the pristine muscle car, among other things.
Despite being 15 years old, it has around 18,000 miles (~29,000 km) under its belt, and you can tell. Pretty much everything is in top-notch condition, from the white paint, which is all-original, to the SVT-branded 18-inch wheels, wrapped in 255/45 front and 285/40 rear tires.
It has the visuals of the Shelby GT500, including the special decals on the sides, and the ‘cobra’ logos, otherwise replicated on various parts of the interior. Speaking of which, it combines black and red leather upholstery, with red contrast stitching on the seats, armrest, steering wheel, and gearshift lever. A ‘40th Anniversary’ plaque, with Carroll Shelby’s signature, bedecks the dashboard, and even the floor mats have ‘cobra’ branding.
The owner obviously took great care of this previous-generation muscle car and has gone as far as putting a cover on top of the dashboard to protect it from the sun. Moreover, they changed the infotainment system too, and rather than getting an aftermarket unit, the vehicle has received an OEM one, from a 2013 Mustang, according to the reviewer.
‘Hand-built with pride,’ as per the plaque decorating it, the supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine is in great shape too. It develops 500 horsepower, rocketing the car to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 5 seconds and up to a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed. The mill is hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, directing the thrust to the rear wheels.
Advertised by AutoHausFL, this 2007 Mustang Shelby GT500 is for sale, and it costs $38,900. Would you make it yours?
