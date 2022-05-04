Video: Young Women Are True Fans of Tesla Cars Doing Donuts, Rate the Stunts Like Pros

Instead of ‘true fans,’ we would have said ‘only fans,’ because that’s what the video uploader claims anyway, with an ‘allegedly’ attached to it somewhere, as we cannot take for granted everything we see and read on the world wide web, can we?
However, that would have sounded way too cheesy, just like the action depicted on video at the bottom of the page, so we settled for the above variant. And since we already mentioned the clip, we might as well tell you that what you read in the title is absolutely true: alleged OnlyFans models rating cars doing donuts.
According to the video uploader, they had permission to perform all the stunts, though the cops did show up, and apparently put an end to all the fun that included some very dangerous maneuvers. Fortunately for everyone involved, nobody was injured while the cars, which were all Teslas, by the way, did donuts around the young women, who then rated the drivers’ skills.
One of them got a bit too close to the young woman after seemingly losing control for a brief moment, yet everything ended well, and he was actually given a ’10.5’ rating. But he could have done much worse, as another 'juror' was left unimpressed by the drifting skills of a different driver, giving him an ‘0.5’ rating just as the vehicle came to a full stop behind the chair she was sitting on, in the middle of the street.
Now, it is one thing to laugh at such videos and a completely different thing to take part in them. Thus, we have to remind you to keep your car-related stunts away from public roads, as everything can turn into a nightmare in a blink of an eye. Also, we do not condone such business practices. Before wrapping it up, we have to inform you that the video contains NSFW language.
