Lotus Sport SUV Comes From a CGI Eletre Verse, Still Has Cheap Knock-Off Vibes

Lotus has only unveiled its first-ever 600+ horsepower “hyper-SUV” fully electric Eletre SUV and already, the welcoming party is not very happy. At least that is the feeling across the virtual automotive world.
People might even forget to pose questions about the “hyper-SUV” moniker and the fact that a Tesla Model X Plaid “normal” EV is already at almost twice the pony count because they will be coming up with “cheap Lambo Urus Chinese knock-off” memes for the ironical dark web’s delight.
And no one can deny that it does have an uncanny resemblance to the Italian thoroughbred when viewed from the front, especially since Lotus had the stupid idea of putting a yellow paintjob on one of its two world premiere cars. No need to take our word for granted about how they did a botched styling job, here’s Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, thoroughly explaining the designer's point of view in the second post embedded below.
But we are here for the sake of another pixel master, actually. Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has imagined a completely different, sporty SUV interpretation of the first Lotus high-rider. And, not necessarily for the better, it completely discards the official Lotus Eletre battery-powered SUV design.
Instead, the CGI expert imagined a much nimbler crossover that allegedly tried to keep the traditional sporty and lightweight Lotus ethos intact. If it fails or succeeds, this is always a matter of personal taste, and gauging the fanbase reaction has revealed it still may not be everyone’s cup of tea. As such, people stopped comparing it to Lambo’s Urus and instead thought it brought forth different Chinese knock-off vibes of the Ford Fiesta and Kuga variety.
Well, just like Bembli said, perhaps the real-world 2023 Lotus Eletre EV SUV will look better when seen in person and we missed something when it is being rendered in 2D.
